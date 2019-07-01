Laz Alonso, Reginald Hudlin, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kel Mitchell, Kellita Smith, and More Deliver Enlightening Insights for July on the Hit Show "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get the real-life stories and insights that have been a driving force to creating success this month from the July lineup of celebrities, CEOs, business innovators, and more joining Rushion McDonald on "Money Making Conversations." A two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru, Rushion McDonald sparks illuminating conversations with power players who impact the world on his hit show "Money Making Conversations." With trusted, real world expertise from McDonald and talent who've created enduring success in Hollywood entertainment, music, financial investment, technology and other fields, "Money Making Conversations" shows that the pathways to success are filled with opportunity, no matter the age, background, life or career challenges there are. Hosted/produced by Rushion McDonald, "Money Making Conversations" can be heard every Monday live on Atlanta's biz1190-AM from 10AM-Noon ET, with replays on Fridays 10AM ET, and Sundays at 4PM ET. The show can be heard on SiriusXM Channel 141 on Howard University's Campus and SiriusXM Channel 142 on HBCU Campuses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, on WSNC 90.5-FM and WRVS 89.9-FM in North Carolina, and can also be accessed via Apple Music, iHeartRadio podcast, Spreaker, Amazon Alexa, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and seen live on Rushion McDonald's Facebook page.

The guest* lineup expected on "Money Making Conversations" for July includes: Laz Alonso, NAACP Image Award-winning Actor (new Amazon Prime superhero drama series "The Boys", hit shows/movies "L.A.'s Finest", "The Mysteries of Laura", Jumping the Broom, Fast & Furious, Avatar); Reginald Hudlin, Oscar®-nominated Film/TV Producer, Director, and Screenwriter (Netflix's "The Black Godfather", shows/movies "The Last O.G.", "Black Monday", Marshall, Django Unchained, Boomerang, House Party); Kirk Franklin, Fourteen-time GRAMMY®-winning #1 Recording Artist, Songwriter, and Producer (Latest #1 album LONG LIVE LOVE, summer tour, and BET's "Sunday Best" Season 9); Tasha Cobbs Leonard, GRAMMY®-winning #1 Recording Artist, Songwriter, and Entrepreneur (Fritz Eyewear collection, CURVE Athletics athleisure collection); Kel Mitchell, Two-time EMMY®-nominated Actor, Writer, and Producer (Nickelodeon's "All That" sketch comedy series revival, "Good Burger" pop-up Los Angeles restaurant); Kellita Smith, Actress (Bounce TV's "In the Cut" new Season 5, acclaimed shows "The Bernie Mac Show", "The Jamie Foxx Show", "Martin"), Producer, and Philanthropist; Jeff Clanagan, Film/TV Producer, President of Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network, a comedy brand and multi-platform network; Codie and Tommy Oliver, Co-Owners of Confluential Films, Award-winning Film/TV Producers, Co-Creators of OWN's "Black Love" and Founders of Black Love Inc. and the Black Love Summit; Areva Martin, Award-winning Civil Rights Attorney, Advocate, Best-selling Author, TV Host and Legal Commentator; Anthony Evans, #1 Billboard Recording Artist, Actor, and Entrepreneur; Dr. Lynn Richardson, Licensed Financial Professional, Real-estate Broker, Partner with MC Lyte & President of Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, and Author; Cheryl McKissack Daniel, President & CEO of McKissack & McKissack, the oldest minority-owned and woman-owned professional design & construction firm in the United States; Terri Denison, Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA); Nancy Flake Johnson, President & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta; Diishan Imira, CEO of Mayvenn, a multi-million dollar funded technology company re-shaping the haircare salon business; Megan Eddings, Founder & CEO of the Accel Lifestyle ethically-made fitness apparel brand; Grant Aldrich, CEO & Founder of OnlineDegree.com, an EdTech platform where students can receive college credit toward their degree, tuition-free; Jamisa McIvor, CEO of Rosebud's Investments, millennial millionaire and real estate investor; and Rashaun Williams, Venture Capitalist, Tech Coach to athlete and entertainers, General Partner of Manhattan Venture Partners' All-Star Fund.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and DC. "Money Making Conversations" drives powerful conversations with celebrities, billion and millionaire executives, trailblazing influencers, tech and financial experts, and entrepreneurs on the show and discusses what it takes to make it and navigate work and life in the busy world today. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television and film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and he's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Steve Harvey, and has created countless media events and multi-million dollar deals.

