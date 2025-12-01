LAZ Awarded Contract to Manage Parking Services for Edison ParkFast, a premier parking company serving Greater New York

The contract encompasses the entirety of Edison's New York and New Jersey portfolio, a combination of garages and parking lots comprising some of the best parking real estate in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Newark, Jersey City and Secaucus, New Jersey.

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking, the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in North America, is pleased to announce an agreement with Edison Properties to provide comprehensive parking management services at its 35 Edison ParkFast locations in New York and New Jersey. Edison ParkFast is a premier parking garage company serving Greater New York. The portfolio consists of a combination of garages and parking lots that are considered some of the best parking real estate in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Newark, Jersey City, and Secaucus, New Jersey.

"LAZ is humbled and thrilled to be the first company ever selected by Edison to oversee its parking management services in the New York market," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking. "This agreement between LAZ and Edison represents a melding of two businesses known in the parking industry for excellence, efficiency, and an outstanding customer experience."

Under the agreement, LAZ will oversee a range of garages and lots that include self-park and valet, gated and ungated properties, and lots with two and four-high vehicle stackers.

Management operations will include technology management and marketing, and consulting services, making it a true turn-key partnership. LAZ plans to implement a portfolio-wide state-of-the-art technology upgrade in the coming months, providing a best-in-class parking experience, enhanced operations infrastructure, and improved valet operations.

"LAZ Parking has established a reputation for delivering unparalleled management services to clients and a first-in-class parking experience to the public," said LAZ President Jeff Karp. "This contract is an acknowledgement of that and of the level of trust Edison has in LAZ's ability to preserve its well-respected brand while taking its already outstanding parking experience to an even higher level."

"The contract marks a significant milestone for LAZ and further strengthens its presence in the highly competitive New York and New Jersey markets," said Eric Siskind, LAZ President, East Coast.

"We are so excited to partner with the Edison ParkFast brand," Siskind said. "By managing these premier parking assets, LAZ continues its tradition of excellence while leveraging the strengths and expertise of our two companies. The introduction of LAZ's innovative parking solutions will further enhance operations and set a new benchmark for customer service and efficiency in the New York and New Jersey regions."

Jon Dario, CEO of Edison Properties, added, "We are thrilled to begin working with the LAZ organization, as it is a team that shares our core belief that people are at the heart of great customer service and great business results. We look forward to a fantastic future for the Edison ParkFast locations under LAZ Parking management!"

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 2.1 million parking spaces in over 5,300 locations in 44 states, eight provinces, and 639 cities in the United States and Canada. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". We leverage our national network of parking facilities to offer cutting edge, tech-enabled solutions, that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

