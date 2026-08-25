LAZ Parking Recognized with a Platinum Well Workplace Award From Wellness Alliance

The honor is the highest level of excellence in employee health and well-being, awarded by the national workplace health organization.

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking, the largest and fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received a Platinum Well Workplace Award from the Wellness Alliance, a national nonprofit professional organization that provides training, resources, and credentials to support workplace and individual health. The honor is the group's highest level of excellence in employee health and well-being.

"At LAZ, employee well-being is a guiding principle at the heart of our People First approach to business," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking. "This recognition affirms that employee well-being is not simply a benefit we offer; it's fundamental to who we are. It's in our corporate DNA."

Elizabeth Schepp-Berman, LAZ Parking's Chief People Officer, echoed Lazowski's sentiments.

"The Platinum Well Workplace Award isn't earned through a nomination or a single employee survey," she said. "It's awarded to organizations that can demonstrate—with evidence—that well-being is embedded throughout leadership, culture, strategy, and the employee experience."

Organizations under consideration for the award are evaluated against the Wellness Alliance's Seven Benchmarks of a Well Workplace®, which examine everything from leadership commitment and strategic planning to collaboration, data-informed decision-making, supportive workplace culture, and continuous improvement.

"One of the most rewarding parts of the application process was seeing years of work come together in one place, said Cathy Carney, Senior Manager, Total Rewards, the program supporting LAZ employee wellness, financial health, and work-life balance. Elements of workplace culture evaluated as part of the process ranged from employee communications and leadership engagement to program outcomes, employee stories, and examples of innovation and collaboration across human resources, operations, and executive leadership."

"The process challenged us to look beyond individual programs and tell the complete story of how we support our people," Carney explained. "That story isn't built around one initiative. It's built around thousands of moments where LAZ's People First philosophy comes to life. It's the benefits that help employees navigate some of life's biggest challenges. It's the preventive care resources that encourage healthier futures. It's emotional well-being support that's available when it's needed most."

Ultimately, the award was the result of people working together, Carney said.

"That's why this recognition belongs to the entire LAZ community. It also belongs to leaders who have consistently invested in employee well-being and supported innovative ideas. It belongs to our Human Resources and Total Rewards teams, who work every day to design meaningful programs and continually improve the employee experience. It belongs to our strategic partners, who help us deliver innovative solutions that meet employees where they are. And most importantly, it belongs to our employees, whose participation, feedback, and engagement continue to shape the future of well-being at LAZ."

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has provided best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981. It operates more than 2.1 million parking spaces across 5,700 locations in 44 states, 8 provinces, and 639 cities in the United States and Canada. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services ("LAZ PODS"). We leverage our national network of parking facilities to offer cutting-edge, tech-enabled solutions, including EV charging, micro-warehousing, and last-mile logistics. LAZ serves the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airport, transportation, university, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people-first, conscious-capitalist company committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information is available at www.lazparking.com.

SOURCE LAZ Parking