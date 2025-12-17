LAZ Parking Makes Strategic Investment in Epic Charging to Accelerate EV Infrastructure Across North America

HARTFORD, Conn. and MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking, the largest privately owned parking operator in North America, has made a strategic investment in Epic Charging, a Silicon Valley–based EV charging software provider. The partnership aims to deploy 50,000 Level 2 EV charging stations across LAZ's real estate portfolio in the U.S. and Canada.

The large-scale rollout will include hotels, commercial and mixed-use properties, surface lots, airports, and municipal parking operations, strengthening LAZ's "Charge Where You Park" strategy to make EV charging convenient, reliable, and profitable.

Epic's open-protocol Charge Point Management System (CPMS) integrates seamlessly with LAZ's tech-enabled parking platform, delivering charger monitoring, predictive maintenance, payment automation, and real-time analytics. The solution enhances the EV driver experience and maximizes returns from both parking and charging revenue streams.

Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking, said, "We're doubling down on our Charge Where You Park strategy by expanding our partnership with Epic Charging, the leading EV charging software company in North America. Together, we'll deliver world-class EV charging experiences while driving the future of sustainable mobility."

Epic Charging will use the investment to accelerate development of Charge OptimAIzer®, an AI-powered energy management system that intelligently orchestrates EV charging. The cloud-based platform analyzes real-time data from vehicle telematics, charger telemetry, and utility pricing signals to balance loads, reduce costs, and improve reliability across diverse charging environments.

Michael Bakunin, CEO and Co-Founder of Epic Charging, said, "We're excited to partner with LAZ Parking, the number one parking operator in North America. This collaboration enables us to deploy our Charge OptimAIzer® technology at scale, transforming everyday parking spaces into smart, efficient EV charging destinations."

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 2.1 million parking spaces in over 5,300 locations in 44 states, eight provinces, and 639 cities in the United States and Canada. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". We leverage our national network of parking facilities to offer cutting-edge, tech-enabled solutions that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people-first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

About Epic Charging



Epic Charging is a Silicon Valley–based EV charging software provider transforming electric mobility through its open-protocol Charge Point Management System (CPMS). The platform focuses on uptime, reliability, and profitability, ensuring seamless interoperability with major charger manufacturers. Epic supports fleets, businesses, and municipalities across North America, powering some of the industry's largest EV infrastructure deployments.

Learn more at www.epiccharging.com.

