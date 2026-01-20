Lazard CEO and Chairman Peter R. Orszag to Speak at the 2026 Bank of America Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced Peter R. Orszag, CEO and Chairman, is scheduled to participate in a fireside discussion at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, February 10, at 9:40 a.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast will be available via the Lazard Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com. A replay will be available on the same website, shortly after the conference.

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Lazard