Lazard Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 per Share

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Lazard

Jul 22, 2026, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2026, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2026.

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

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