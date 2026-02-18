LAZARD EXPANDS ITS HEALTHCARE SERVICES TEAM WITH ADDITION OF JOHN KOSKI AND ROBERT LOWE

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that John Koski and Rob Lowe joined the firm in New York as Managing Directors in the Healthcare Group, advising on transactions across the healthcare services sector. These appointments underscore Lazard's continued investment in its Healthcare Group and focus on providing thoughtful, high-quality strategic advice to executives, boards, and investors across the healthcare sector. This announcement also reflects the ongoing momentum behind Lazard's long-term growth strategy, as exceptional bankers are increasingly drawn to the firm's entrepreneurial culture, renowned brand, and global platform.

"John and Rob are exceptional advisors with deep sector expertise, a proven track record as thoughtful strategic advisors, and trusted client relationships," said David Gluckman, Global Head of Healthcare at Lazard. "Across the rapidly evolving healthcare services ecosystem, leadership teams, boards and investors face increasing complexity from evolving healthcare policy, dynamic macroeconomic and capital markets conditions, innovative payment models and technological transformation. The addition of John and Rob to our team will further enhance our ability to deliver high-impact, strategic and financial advice, helping our clients to seize opportunities and navigate this changing competitive landscape."

Prior to joining Lazard, John served as Managing Director at Allen & Co. where he advised healthcare companies across the healthcare services sector, including payors, providers, distributors, and companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Earlier in his career, he was a Resident in Orthopedic Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery. John holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MD from the Yale School of Medicine, and a BA in Biology from Harvard University.

"I am excited to join Lazard's Healthcare team, a platform known for its deep sector expertise and commitment to delivering thoughtful, high‑impact advice. The firm's entrepreneurial culture and global reach create a compelling opportunity to support clients as they navigate a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape," said John Koski.

Rob also joins Lazard from Allen & Co., where he was a Managing Director, advising on transactions across healthcare, including payors, providers, distributors, and companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Previously, Rob served as a Director in Healthcare at Citi as part of the Global Healthcare Investment Banking Group. He earned his MBA from NYU Stern and his bachelor's degree from Colgate University.

"Lazard's Healthcare franchise offers a unique combination of strategic insight, client focus, and a highly collaborative environment. I am thrilled to join this team and help build on its strong momentum, partnering with clients to capitalize on growth opportunities and address today's dynamic healthcare ecosystem," said Rob Lowe.

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn .

