Lazard Hires Michael Ure To Power Energy & Infrastructure Group as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Michael Ure has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor in the Power, Energy & Infrastructure Group, based in Houston.

Michael Ure, Lazard Senior Advisor

Michael brings more than 20 years of experience in executive and investment roles. He most recently served as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Western Midstream Partners as well as interim Chief Financial Officer. During his time at Western Midstream, the firm transitioned into a standalone midstream business operating independently. Prior to his tenure at Western Midstream Partners, he held leadership positions at Occidental Petroleum and Shell Upstream Americas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to Lazard," said George Bilicic, Global Head of Power, Energy & Infrastructure at Lazard. "Michael brings the rare perspective of a senior operator who has led a major midstream business through significant strategic and organizational change. As CEO of Western Midstream, he oversaw the company's transition to a standalone enterprise while navigating complex capital allocation and transaction decisions. That firsthand leadership experience, combined with his deep background in M&A, gives him a practical understanding of the challenges our clients face and will further strengthen the strategic advice we provide across the global energy landscape."

"Michael's appointment as Senior Advisor reflects the deliberate, long‑term investment we are making in Lazard's financial advisory talent and capabilities as we build toward our future," said Peter Orszag, CEO and Chairman of Lazard. "Our 2030 strategy is grounded in what we call contextual alpha — the combination of deep expertise, real‑world leadership experience, and the global perspective our people bring to every client situation. Leaders like Michael bring a unique understanding of how critical decisions are made, and that perspective strengthens the differentiated advice Lazard delivers to clients."

"Lazard's deep expertise and thought leadership in the power and energy sector make it the ideal platform to provide strategic counsel as the industry undergoes historic transformation," said Michael Ure. "I'm excited to join this world-class team and work with clients to navigate this dynamic landscape and achieve long-term success."

Michael earned his MBA from the University of Chicago, and his B.S. from Westminster University. He also currently serves on the Board of Phoenix Service Partners, L.P. and previously served on the boards of Western Midstream Partners and The American Petroleum Institute (API).

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Lazard