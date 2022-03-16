Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca's new book "La leyenda del San Sebastián" follows an epic voyage in pursuit of a galleon's hidden treasure.

Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca, a writer who spent time in prison and has worked on his memoirs for over a decade, has completed his new book "La leyenda del San Sebastián": an exciting historical saga about a voyage for a treasure that was kick-started from the issue of marijuana smuggling. This trafficking syndicate was one of many crimes and sociopolitical issues that rule these lands and waters. Who will achieve the feat in the end?

García Fonseca shares, "The novel La leyenda del San Sebastián is about the search for a Spanish galleon with a great treasure inside. The search is on the Colombian Caribbean coast for a group of former marijuana traffickers.

Within the novel several unpublished stories are narrated, among them: Events that occurred in the Escambray Cuba, during the anti-communist guerrilla struggle, and the process of the captive peoples.

The story of the growth and creation of marijuana smuggling in Florida and Colombia is also told. In addition, we can tell in the novel the story of the criminals who murder some characters who were looking for the treasure. And on the other hand, the relationship between the former sailors on the ship and a spiritualist who ends up helping to find the galleon's treasure."

Published by Page Publishing, Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca's brilliant narrative recounts the development of the marijuana business and shows the repercussions of greed, but as well as the fellowship of men who only wish for the good of all.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "La leyenda del San Sebastián" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

