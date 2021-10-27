Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca's new book "Los indefendidos" is a closer look into reality while surpassing fiction and narrating about one's role in Cuba's past events.

Fonseca writes, "I thank the reader for their understanding so that they do not judge me with prejudices, and understand that one does not live as one wants, but as God wants. In this novel, he narrates his participation in the events that involved the Departamento de MIC del Ministerio del Interior de Cuba. I narrate an interview that I had with Brigadier General José Abrante, and Colonel Antonio de la Guardia Font, to plan the activities of that department. So this novel is written, without omitting or adding anything, using only the author's memories, which are based on real events."

Published by Page Publishing, Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca's work is a recollection of events written to the smallest details as the author himself relives these incredible moments fascinatingly.

These past events have altogether shaped how one saw the world and how he lives through it. Readers will embark on an amazing journey with these pages.

Readers who wish to experience this excellent work can purchase "Los indefendidos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

