Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca's new book "The Helpless" is a gripping account across the minor and major events of Cuban history from a personal interview with important officials.

Recent release "The Helpless" from Page Publishing author Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca is a six-chapter journey from the year 1981 that fuses reality and fiction to build a part of Cuba's history.

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca, a man who worked as a painter, carpenter, lanchero, among others; has completed his new book "The Helpless": a riveting fiction based on true-to-life events and journeys that took place in 1981. It is a narration that brings light on how God's hands played their part in these situations. It is a work that surpasses fiction by looking into reality and into Cuba's historical events.

The Helpless: Drug trafficking in Cuba

García Fonseca shares, "I thank the reader for their understanding so that they do not judge me with prejudices and understand that one lives not as one wants but as God wants.

In this novel, I narrate his participation in the events that involved the MC Department of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior.

I narrate an interview that I had with Brigadier General José Abrante and Colonel Antonio de la Guardia Font to plan the activities of that department.

So this novel is written, without omitting or adding anything, using only the author's memories, which are based on real events."

Published by Page Publishing, García Fonseca's novel highlights an interview done with General de brigada José Abrante and Coronel Antonio de la Guardia Font which will let readers get a clearer perspective throughout this creative retelling of history.

