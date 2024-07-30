Lazarus AI and Second Front Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Software Delivery Across the DoD and Global Public Sector

DoD's AI capabilities enhanced with secure, deployable solutions across all military services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazarus AI, a leading software company that applies artificial intelligence and computer vision to develop products and custom solutions to optimize processes, announced today its strategic partnership with Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions.

This partnership will bolster Lazarus AI's software delivery efforts across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) by leveraging 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform to securely develop and deploy software in accordance with the DoD's standards. Lazarus AI sees partnering with 2F as the best way to deliver mission-critical capabilities, such as rapid data aggregation, analysis, research, collection, and engagement of available data, to information military operations.

"This partnership with Second Front allows the DoD to seamlessly access the Advanced Tactical Learning System (ATLS), our platform that orchestrates subtasks across models to accomplish any defined objective, deployable across any enclave in support of any military organization," said Michael Grady, VP of Defense Applications at Lazarus AI. "Game Warden enables our customers to access our proprietary multimodal models where the mission needs are greatest."

"We are excited to collaborate with Lazarus AI to provide massive technological advancement across military services through the rapid adoption of best-in-class AI capabilities. As a result of this partnership, we take another step in furthering our mission to enable our key allies across the globe with advanced software capabilities," said TJ Rowe, Chief Revenue Officer at 2F.

About Lazarus AI

Lazarus AI is a growing dual-use startup with a headcount that has increased by more than 6x in 3 years and a civilian customer base that includes 6 out of the 20 top global insurers. Roughly one-third of all medical records processed in the US touch a Lazarus AI product.

Lazarus AI applies their skills at training foundation models and computer vision expertise to develop products and custom solutions to optimize processes, producing efficiency gains as high as 180,000% for some tasks that typically require teams of expertly trained people. Organizations leverage their APIs to get extract information and insight out of unstructured and semi-structured datasets, to where it needs to be, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Lazarus AI's flagship large language model, RikAI 2 is a large language model that extracts data from any document without training. Regardless of type, format, or language. Their advanced document understanding API can contextualize information, analyze layouts, and find answers to natural language questions across any number of documents.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. As a DOD-accredited solution for up to and including TOP SECRET and also FedRAMP® In Process, 2F's Game Warden provides a secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ .

SOURCE Second Front Systems