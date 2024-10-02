Lazarus Rising Games Brings Iconic OverPower CCG Back to Life with Kickstarter Campaign

Classic Superhero Battle Game Reimagined for a New Generation & Legacy Followers

The Battle Begins Again – Join the Resurgence on Kickstarter from October 15 - November 13

BRIGHTON, Mass., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazarus Rising Games is excited to announce the much-anticipated return of the OverPower collectible card game (CCG), launching with a Kickstarter campaign on October 15, 2024. Fans of the original game, as well as new players, will have the chance to experience the thrill of superhero battles in a way never seen before.

Twenty-three years ago, OverPower captivated the hearts of CCG enthusiasts with its unique mechanics and iconic superhero characters. Now, Lazarus Rising Games has reimagined the game, preserving the classic elements that fans love while adding modern enhancements. With its innovative bidding system and simultaneous turns, OverPower remains a battlefield where strategy and decision-making define each match.

"We are thrilled to bring back this iconic game that has meant so much to so many," said Joe Gagnepain, Co-Founder, CEO & Game Lead at Lazarus Rising Games. "This is more than a game—it's a revival of a legacy. Our goal is to reignite the excitement of OverPower for longtime fans while introducing its innovative mechanics and superhero showdowns to a new generation of players."

Innovative Gameplay with a Modern Twist

The revamped OverPower promises a dynamic gaming experience that blends the nostalgia of the original with fresh mechanics. Players can unleash powerful transformations, utilize a unique bidding system, and engage in simultaneous turns, ensuring every game is a thrilling and strategic challenge.

Why Kickstarter?

Lazarus Rising Games chose Kickstarter as the platform for this launch because of its community-driven spirit. The campaign will allow supporters to be part of the game's rebirth while accessing exclusive rewards, including limited-edition cards, stretch goals, and opportunities to influence future expansions.

"We chose Kickstarter because we believe in the power of community-driven projects," Gagnepain explained. "Our supporters will help us build a vibrant, engaged community around the game's future."

Kickstarter Campaign Details:

Launch Date: October 15, 2024

October 15, 2024 End Date: November 13, 2024

November 13, 2024 Campaign Page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/overpower/overpower-0

Join the Community:

Be part of the OverPower resurgence! For more information and to stay updated on the Kickstarter campaign, visit OverPowerCardGame.com

About Lazarus Rising Games:

Lazarus Rising Games is dedicated to reviving iconic games that have left a lasting impact on the gaming world. With a passion for creativity and innovation, we strive to bring back beloved games with modern enhancements that captivate both longtime fans and new players alike.

Media Contact:

Dani Armstrong

Marketing Director, Lazarus Rising Games

[email protected]

818-300-8834

SOURCE Lazarus Rising Games