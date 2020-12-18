Lazin Animal Foundation's $3 Million Gift to Transform Animal Welfare

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is thrilled to announce a $3 million gift from the Lazin Animal Foundation (LAF) for its proposed new Central Campus & Animal Medical Center expected to break ground in the fall of 2021. The milestone gift to name the Lazin Animal Foundation Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, the largest shelter-based trauma center west of the Mississippi, and an animal medical center of excellence will impact the lives of thousands of sick, injured and abused homeless pets each year.

The Lazin Animal Foundation was established in 2011 by its namesake and founder, Terry Lazin. Before succumbing to ovarian cancer in 2015, it was Terry's mission to prevent the abuse, neglect, suffering and euthanasia of treatable and adoptable homeless dogs. Her mission and passionate work continues through the legacy of her foundation and dynamic partnerships like those with Arizona Humane Society. Terry's life purpose, passion and impact, while she was alive and after her passing, aligns closely with AHS' mission of saving the most vulnerable animals and those who are often turned away by other shelters.

"So many homeless animals suffer unnecessarily or lose their lives due to injury or disease that can be treated. Through our partnership with AHS, we find great comfort and joy knowing that thousands of lives will be honored and saved," stated Susana Della Maddalena, Chairman of the Board. "LAF's board is excited and pleased that with this gift, Arizona's homeless animals will be touched by Terry's fighting spirit, unwavering compassion and dedication for so many years to come."

"The Lazin Animal Foundation's gift, along with the timing of this milestone gift during such a challenging year for all, is a true testament to Terry's fighting spirit and the worthiness of this transformative project," said Dr. Steven Hansen, AHS President and CEO. "Terry not only fought for herself, but also against the unnecessary abuse, neglect and euthanasia of homeless dogs and this gift will continue that quest for thousands of the most vulnerable pets in Arizona for decades to come."

To learn more about Terry Lazin's legacy and this wonderful foundation, please visit www.lazinanimal.org . To learn more about the Arizona Humane Society's Campaign to Transform Animal Welfare, please visit www.azhumane.org/campaigntotransform.

Every pet deserves a good life. This passionate belief has driven the Arizona Humane Society to serve a critical role in our community for more than 60 years. We rescue, heal, adopt and advocate for homeless, sick, injured and abused animals. Through collaborative partnerships, affordable community services, emergency rescue and our medical trauma center, we are committed to providing second chances and saving the lives of animals.

