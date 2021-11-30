Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Hiring Hundreds at Job Fair on December 8 at Newark Location

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, known for its handcrafted American food and drink, today announces plans to host a job fair December 8 at its Newark location at the Newpark Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The restaurant will be hiring for its locations across the Bay Area including Newark; Cupertino; Dublin; and San Mateo, which is opening early 2022.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

The event is open to the public and participants at the job fair will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers from each restaurant location while enjoying complimentary food, live music, carnival games, raffle prizes and more.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Bay Area community to this fun event and give job seekers the opportunity to get hired right on the spot," said Brett Hutchison, regional operations director of Lazy Dog Restaurants. "We can't wait for everyone to see how our team is made up of fun, friendly food lovers and all the opportunities there are to grow personally and professionally at our restaurants."

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is hiring for several positions including:

Servers

Cooks

Bartenders

Bussers

Host/Hostess

Restaurant Managers

At Lazy Dog, warm hospitality begins with a positive work environment for the restaurant's more than 200 teammates. In 2021, Lazy Dog was named a "Great Place to Work" for the fourth year in a row. Additional benefits include competitive pay, flexible work schedules, comprehensive medical benefits and a 401K plan.

Designed to feel like a Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape, Lazy Dog's warm interior is complete with lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs, and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. An outdoor patio is built around a cozy fire pit and lounge area.

Those interested in learning more about the job fair can visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com/career-day-in-newark.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves made-from-scratch American food and drink with seasonally-inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the warmth and care you get in a small mountain town. It's the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of hand-crafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to beers from small craft brewers, merchandise, and in-restaurant benefits. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

Contact:

Sara Swiger

[email protected]

714-642-9032

SOURCE Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar