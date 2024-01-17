LAZYDAYS ANNOUNCES REBRANDING ACTIONS AND STOCK SYMBOL CHANGE

The centerpiece of today's announcement is Lazydays' all-new visual identity and positioning, a nod both to the Company's rich history and tradition, while preparing the brand for fresh, modern digital retail. The revitalized logo and branding elements embody the spirit of adventure and the freedom of the open road that Lazydays has come to symbolize since its founding over 50 years ago.

To explore the full scope of Lazydays' new brand identity, including the updated logo, color palette, brand foundations and design elements, visit the official brand guide at www.lazydays.com/brand.

"The most universal theme from our customers when conducting research for our rebranding was a feeling of adventure. Adventure looks different for everyone, but it became clear that this is the reason so many people enjoy the RV lifestyle. We are the portal for our customers to experience that feeling, and our goal is to provide products and services to make adventure accessible for everyone," said John North, Lazydays CEO.

New Digital Retail Experience

In addition, Lazydays is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the first phase of its fully reconstructed website. The site features a meticulously designed mobile interface, and revolutionary new architecture, giving it unprecedented speed and performance.

Among the many new features, the website will introduce Transparency Mode – a fully itemized and detailed breakdown of inventory pricing, inclusive of all discounts, incentives, plus accurate taxes, and documentation fees.

Throughout 2024, Lazydays will continually enhance consumers' interactions with its digital presence, providing an improved shopping experience through ongoing releases and upgrades.

"As transformational as today's announcement and our upcoming release are, there are more features on the way to further improve our product and user experience. Our sales, service, consumer finance, insurance, and partnerships teams have a singular focus: making the RV lifestyle more accessible and convenient while delivering a peerless experience for our customers," said Jake Barron, Vice President of Marketing.

Stock Symbol Change

To further demarcate the transformation occurring in the Company, Lazydays will be changing its stock symbol as it trades on the NasdaqCM from LAZY to GORV. This update reflects the Company's forward-looking approach and aligns with its renewed brand identity.

About Lazydays

Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since its inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Its commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families, who rely on Lazydays for all their RV needs.

With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, Lazydays is growing its network through both acquisitions and new builds. Its wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need

for their journeys on the road. Whether you are a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, Lazydays' dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV".

Contact: Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Lazydays