LAZYDAYS APPOINTS ROBERT DEVINCENZI AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GORV) ("Lazydays") today announced that lead independent director and former interim-CEO Robert DeVincenzi has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Directors (the "Board"), effective June 9, 2024. Mr. DeVincenzi succeeds Christopher Shackelton, Managing Partner of Coliseum Capital Management LLC ("Coliseum"), who has made the decision to step down as a director. Following these changes, the Board will be comprised of seven directors, six of whom are independent.

"I am honored to be named Board Chairman at this pivotal time for Lazydays," said Mr. DeVincenzi. "Lazydays has grown into one of the largest RV dealers in the country, with an iconic brand that we believe is synonymous with premium customer service and strong partnerships with leading OEMs. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my fellow directors to advise John North and other members of management on the execution of their strategic plan designed to harness the power and scale of the Lazydays platform, drive operational excellence, and create sustainable value for shareholders."

Mr. DeVincenzi added, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our gratitude to Chris for his dedicated service to Lazydays over the past six years. He and Coliseum have acted as thoughtful and strategic partners to the business, and thanks in large part to their support and guidance, Lazydays has established a strong foundation upon which to build."

Mr. Shackelton concluded, "Robert is an experienced executive and director with a thorough understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing Lazydays today. As Lazydays' largest shareholder, Coliseum remains a supportive partner of John, the entire Board and the management team as they navigate the current economic environment and position the business for long-term success."

Mr. DeVincenzi was appointed to the Board as lead independent director in October 2021, and served as Interim CEO of Lazydays from January 2022 to September 2022. Mr. DeVincenzi currently serves as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Universal Technical Institute, a nationwide provider of technical education and training, and is a principal partner in Lupine Venture Group, a business advisory firm that provides strategic consulting and corporate development advisory services. Earlier in his career, Mr. DeVincenzi served as a director as well as President and CEO of Redflex Holdings Limited and director, President and CEO of Lasercard Corporation. He received a Master of Arts degree from Gonzaga University in Organizational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, San Luis Obispo.]

