Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Alliance Coach Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") has announced that a Letter of Intent has been signed to acquire Alliance Coach Inc. ("Alliance Coach"). Located just outside Ocala, Florida, Alliance Coach is a premier RV dealership with strong brands such as Thor, Forest River, Holiday Rambler, Renegade and Vanleigh. The Alliance Coach dealership has a strong service presence, which fits well with Lazydays focus on service excellence and will enhance its service presence and operations in Florida.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the planned acquisition of Alliance Coach as we continue to execute our geographic expansion strategy" stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. "Alliance is strategically located near the intersection of I-75 and the Florida Turnpike and will give us excellent access to the rapidly growing Ocala and Orlando markets, including The Villages, a popular and fast growing active adult community. We are honored that Judy Shapiro has entrusted Lazydays to carry on with the wonderful dealership and outstanding team of employees she built with her late husband Alan. We are thrilled to have Alliance Coach become part of the Lazydays family of dealerships."

The acquisition of Alliance Coach is expected to be finalized in approximately 60 days. Upon closing, Alliance Coach will be rebranded as Lazydays RV of Central Florida. Lazydays operates six dealerships in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota and Tennessee.

About Lazydays

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features nearly 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays also has rental fleets in Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including Lazydays' ability to enter into an asset purchase agreement and successfully close the acquisition of Alliance Coach and realize its expectations regarding integration, synergies and future performance, economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

