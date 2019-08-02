Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Alliance Coach

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") has completed its acquisition of Alliance Coach Inc. ("Alliance Coach"). The purchase agreement was announced in June 2019, and the deal closed on Thursday, August 1st.

Located just outside of Ocala, Florida, the Alliance Coach acquisition marks Lazydays' continued geographic expansion. This dealership is now known as Lazydays of Ocala. With this latest addition, the company now operates seven dealerships in five states: Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and Tennessee. A previously announced eighth dealership in Nashville, Tennessee is planned to open in 2020.

Lazydays of Ocala is a premier RV dealership with strong brands such as Thor, Forest River, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Fleetwood, American Coach, Keystone RV and Vanleigh. The dealership has a strong service presence, which fits well with Lazydays focus on service excellence and will enhance its service presence and operations in Florida.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Ocala, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features nearly 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations. In addition, Lazydays also has rental fleets in Colorado.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here .

