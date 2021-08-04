Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of B. Young RV

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, August 3rd, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") completed its acquisition of BYRV, Inc. and BYRV Washington, Inc. (collectively "B. Young RV"). B. Young RV is a premier RV dealer with two locations strategically located in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. B. Young RV has a significant presence in the attractive Pacific Northwest market offering a wide selection of outstanding RV brands including Tiffin, Newmar, Grand Design, Thor, and Forest River. The B. Young dealerships, with their exceptional team of employees and their focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience, will fit seamlessly into the Lazydays family.

B. Young RV represents the Company's fifth and sixth acquired or greenfield dealership added over the last ten months. This acquisition will be followed shortly by the completion of the Burlington RV acquisition in Wisconsin and the opening of the Monticello, Minnesota dealership late this summer. The Company continues to work a strong pipeline of expansion opportunities that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Lazydays currently operates fourteen dealerships in Florida (2), Colorado (2), Arizona (2), Minnesota (1), Tennessee (3), Indiana (2), Oregon (1) and Washington (1); and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. It has announced its intent to add a second dealership location in Monticello, Minnesota, acquire Burlington RV in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, and open three dedicated Airstream locations in Ramsey, Minnesota and Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership in Elkhart, Indiana, Burns Harbor, Indiana and Knoxville, Tennessee; and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Monticello, Minnesota; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

