Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Burlington RV

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, August 24th, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") completed its acquisition of Burlington RV Superstore, Inc. ("Burlington RV"). Burlington RV is a premier dealer strategically located in Sturtevant, Wisconsin between the attractive Milwaukee and Northern Chicagoland markets. The dealership offers a wide selection of outstanding RV brands including Newmar, Grand Design, Thor, Coachmen, and Forest River. Burlington RV, with their exceptional team of employees and their focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience, is an excellent fit with the Lazydays family.

Burlington RV represents the Company's seventh acquired or greenfield dealership added over the last ten months and will soon be followed by the opening of the Monticello, Minnesota dealership late this summer. The Company continues to work a strong pipeline of expansion opportunities that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Lazydays currently operates fifteen dealerships in Florida (2), Colorado (2), Arizona (2), Minnesota (1), Tennessee (3), Indiana (2), Oregon (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (1); and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. It has announced its intent to add a second Minnesota dealership location in Monticello, Minnesota, and open three dedicated Airstream locations in Ramsey, Minnesota and Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealerships in Elkhart, Indiana, Burns Harbor, Indiana, Marysville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, and Monticello, Minnesota; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

