Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Camp-Land Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, December 1st, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") completed its acquisition of the assets of Camp-Land, Inc. ("Camp-Land RV"), located in Burns Harbor, Indiana. Camp-Land RV is a leading RV dealership serving the Chicagoland metro area and northern Indiana, with strong brands including Grand Design, Jayco, Coachmen, Thor Motorized and Winnebago. The acquisition further expands Lazydays footprint in the Midwest and allows for an expansion of brands offered at the recently acquired Lazydays RV of Elkhart.

"We are extremely pleased to complete this acquisition and execute on our geographic expansion strategy. The acquisition of Camp-Land RV not only gives Lazydays access to the Chicagoland market, but also allows us to add premier brands to our recently acquired Elkhart location," stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. "I am pleased that Lazydays has been successful in accelerating our rate of geographic expansion. Camp-Land RV is our third completed acquisition over the last seven months, and will be followed shortly by the opening of our Nashville greenfield location in January 2021. In addition, we continue to work a strong pipeline of expansion opportunities that includes both acquisitions and greenfields."

Lazydays now operates ten dealerships in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Indiana; and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership in Phoenix, Arizona and Elkhart, Indiana and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

