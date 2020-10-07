Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Total Value RV

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, October 6th, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") completed its acquisition of the assets of Total Value Recreational Vehicles of Indiana, Inc. ("Total Value RV"), located in Elkhart, Indiana. Total Value RV is a premier RV dealership and the number one motorhome dealer in Indiana, with strong brands such as Thor Motor Coach, Coachmen, Forest River and Entegra. The Total Value RV acquisition includes real estate for an expansion of Sales and Services operations at the strategically located site. The acquisition expands Lazydays footprint in the Midwest and in the heart of RV country, where the majority of the RVs are manufactured. The dealership will be branded as Lazydays RV of Elkhart.

"We are extremely pleased to complete this acquisition and continue to execute on our geographic expansion strategy," stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. "In addition, we expect to complete construction of our newest dealership location near Nashville, Tennessee in late 2020, and continue to work a strong pipeline of expansion opportunities that includes both acquisitions and greenfields."

Lazydays now operates nine dealerships in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Indiana; and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays has nine dealership locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, and Tennessee. Lazydays also has a dedicated Service Center location in Texas. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features over 3,500 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families keep returning to Lazydays year after year, calling it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

