Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and commented on how business and key initiatives were progressing in the first quarter of 2021.

2021 First Quarter Update and Highlights:

The Company continues to experience strong demand and margins at all dealerships.



Product shipments from OEMs have increased, but remain equal to or slightly below strong consumer demand. As a result, inventory levels remain relatively flat and well below historical and desired levels.



The Company's pending sale backlog is at historical highs and growing. Pending sales are contracts for units that are sold, but have not been delivered to the dealership by the OEM. The Company's large pending sale backlog should favorably impact future revenue.



In January 2021 , the Company opened its new greenfield dealership near Nashville, TN. The Company immediately experienced robust customer demand and generated strong profit at that location in both January and February 2021 .



. The Company announced plans to acquire Sprad's RV in Reno, NV , and open a new dealership in Monticello, MN as well as plans to create stand-alone Airstream dealerships in Minnesota , and Knoxville and Nashville, TN.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Highlights:

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $196.6 million ; up $51.7 million , or 35.7%, versus 2019. Revenue from sales of recreational vehicles ("RVs") was $176.6 million for the fourth quarter, up $50.1 million , or 39.6%. RV unit sales excluding wholesale units were 2,129 for the fourth quarter, up 544 units, or 34.3% versus 2019. New and preowned RV sales revenues were $117.4 million and $59.2 million for the quarter, up 57.9% and 13.5% respectively. Revenues for the fourth quarter included the positive impact of the Houston service center opening in February 2020 , the Phoenix dealership acquired in May 2020 , the Elkhart dealership acquired in October 2020 , and the Burns Harbor dealership acquired in December 2020 .



2020 Fiscal Year Financial Results and Highlights:



Revenues for the fiscal year 2020 were $817.1 million ; up $172.2 million , or 26.7%, versus 2019, which included the positive impact of the four new Lazydays locations described above. Revenue from sales of recreational vehicles was $729.9 million for the year, up $162.8 million , or 28.7%. RV unit sales excluding wholesale units, were 10,020 for the year, up 2,429 units, or 32.0%, versus 2019.



Lazydays currently operates eleven dealerships in Florida (2), Colorado (2), Arizona (2), Minnesota (1), Tennessee (2), and Indiana (2); and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, Elkhart, Indiana, and Burns Harbor, Indiana and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

Results of Operations for the Fourth Quarter (Unaudited) and Year Ended 2020 and 2019























LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)





























For the three months ended

For the years ended









December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019 Revenues



















New and pre-owned vehicles



$ 176,627

$ 126,517

$ 729,872

$ 567,058 Other





19,945

18,390

87,238

77,854

Total revenue



196,572

144,907

817,110

644,912





















Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization expense)













New and pre-owned vehicles



145,950

109,682

616,047

490,676 Adjustments to LIFO reserve



1,388

929

(93)

2,445 Other





5,020

5,086

22,174

19,612

Total cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)



152,358

115,697

638,128

512,733





















Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)



44,214

29,210

178,982

132,179





















Transaction costs



401

357

935

865 Depreciation and amortization expense



3,194

2,746

11,262

10,813 Stock-based compensation expense



327

952

1,566

4,864 Selling, general, and administrative expenses



29,697

26,336

117,681

103,509

Income (loss) from operations



10,595

(1,181)

47,538

12,128 Other income/expenses

















(Loss) gain on sale of property and equipment



1

-

(7)

11 Interest expense



(1,785)

(2,449)

(8,047)

(10,328)

Total other expense



(1,784)

(2,449)

(8,054)

(10,317) Income (loss) before income tax expense



8,811

(3,630)

39,484

1,811

Income tax expense



(2,344)

3,128

(10,364)

(1,097)

Net income (loss)



$ 6,467

$ (502)

$ 29,120

$ 714























Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



















LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)

























As of

As of











December 31,

December 31,











2020

2019

















ASSETS















Current assets















Cash









$ 63,512

$ 31,458 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $659 and $382

at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively





19,464

16,025 Inventories









116,267

160,864 Income tax receivable







1,898

326 Prepaid expenses and other





2,740

2,999



Total current assets



203,881

211,672

















Property and equipment, net







106,320

86,876 Operating lease assets







15,472

- Goodwill









45,095

38,979 Intangible assets, net







72,757

68,854 Other assets









473

255



Total assets



$ 443,998

$ 406,636





































LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, CONTINUED (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)















































As of

As of











December 31,

December 31,











2020

2019

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 38,781

$ 23,855 Dividends payable







1,210

- Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount



105,399

143,949 Financing liability, current portion





1,462

936 Long-term debt, current portion





24,161

5,993 Operating lease liability, current portion





3,164

-



Total current liabilities



174,177

174,733

















Long term liabilities













Financing liability, non-current portion, net of debt discount

78,634

63,557 Long term debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount

8,445

15,573 Operating lease liability, non-current portion



12,056

- Deferred tax liability







15,091

16,450



Total liabilities



288,403

270,313

















Commitments and Contingencies





























Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; 600,000 shares, designated,

54,983

60,893 issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019;





liquidation preference of $60,000 and $65,910 as of December 31, 2020





and December 31, 2019, respectively





























Stockholders' Equity































Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;

-

- Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;







9,656,041 and 8,506,666 shares issued and 9,514,742 and 8,428,666





outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively -

- Additional paid-in capital







80,072

79,186 Treasury Stock, at cost, 141,299 and 78,000 shares at

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

(499)

(314) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)





21,039

(3,442)



Total stockholders' equity

100,612

75,430



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 443,998

$ 406,636



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to enable us to analyze our performance and financial condition. We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and believe that they are useful measures of performance as they reflect certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe that these supplemental measures are commonly used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight of the underlying operating results and trends and overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to other companies within the industry due to different methods of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using each of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as only one of several measures for evaluating our business performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which impact depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax expense, are reviewed separately by management. We may incur expenses in the future that are the same or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, interest expense, net, amortization of intangible assets, and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, non-floor plan interest expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, transaction costs and other supplemental adjustments which for the periods presented includes LIFO adjustments, severance costs and other one time charges, impairment of rental units and gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Reconciliations from Net Income (loss) per the Consolidated Statements of Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are shown in the tables below.



























For the three months ended

For the years ended





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



















EBITDA

















Net income (loss)



$ 6,467

$ (502)

$ 29,120

$ 714 Interest expense, net*



1,785

2,449

8,047

10,328 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



1,757

1,704

6,682

6,848 Amortization of intangible assets



1,437

1,042

4,580

3,965 Income tax expense



2,344

(3,128)

10,364

1,097 Subtotal EBITDA



13,790

1,565

58,793

22,952 Floor plan interest



(367)

(1,020)

(2,255)

(4,412) LIFO adjustment



1,388

929

(93)

2,445 Transaction costs



401

357

935

865 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment



(1)

-

7

(11) Impairment of retired rental units



-

439

-

439 Severance costs/Other



-

82

-

773 Stock-based compensation



327

952

1,566

4,864 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 15,538

$ 3,304

$ 58,953

$ 27,915



















* Interest expense includes $1,227 and $1,232 relating to finance lease payments for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Interest

expense includes $4,816 and $4,655 relating to finance lease payments for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Operating lease payments are

included as rent expense and included as a reduction in net income.













































For the three months ended

For the years ended





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



















EBITDA margin

















Net income (loss) margin



3.3%

-0.3%

3.6%

0.1% Interest expense, net



0.9%

1.7%

1.0%

1.6% Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



0.9%

1.2%

0.8%

1.1% Amortization of intangible assets



0.7%

0.7%

0.6%

0.6% Income tax expense



1.2%

-2.2%

1.3%

0.2% Subtotal EBITDA margin



7.0%

1.1%

7.2%

3.6% Floor plan interest



-0.2%

-0.7%

-0.3%

-0.7% LIFO adjustment



0.7%

0.6%

0.0%

0.4% Transaction costs



0.2%

0.2%

0.1%

0.1% Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment



0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Impairment of retired rental units



0.0%

0.3%

0.0%

0.1% Severance costs/Other



0.0%

0.1%

0.0%

0.1% Stock-based compensation



0.2%

0.7%

0.2%

0.8% Adjusted EBITDA



7.9%

2.3%

7.2%

4.3%





















