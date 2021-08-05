Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net Income for the quarter was $25.3 million, up $20.0 million compared to second quarter 2020. Second quarter revenue of $322.8 million, and EBITDA of $41.3 million, were all-time quarterly records.

Second Quarter Financial Results and Highlights:

Revenues for the second quarter were $322.8 million ; up $108.8 million , or 51%, versus 2020. Revenue from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs") was $290.2 million for the second quarter, up $98.7 million , or 52%, versus 2020. RV unit sales excluding wholesale units, were 4,208 for the quarter, up 1,258 units, or 43% versus 2020. New and preowned RV sales revenues were $201.6 million and $88.7 million for the quarter, up 55.8% and 42.7% respectively compared to 2020.





; up , or 51%, versus 2020. Revenue from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs") was for the second quarter, up , or 52%, versus 2020. RV unit sales excluding wholesale units, were 4,208 for the quarter, up 1,258 units, or 43% versus 2020. New and preowned RV sales revenues were and for the quarter, up 55.8% and 42.7% respectively compared to 2020. Gross profit, excluding last-in-first-out ("LIFO") adjustments, was $86.4 million , up $42.7 million , or 98%, versus 2020. Gross margin excluding LIFO adjustments increased between the two periods, to 26.8% in 2021 from 20.4% in 2020. This margin increase was driven by increased RV sales margins in a market with strong consumer demand and constrained inventory. Gross profit for the quarter including LIFO adjustments was $86.2 million ; up $42.3 million , or 96%, versus 2020. This gross profit comparison reflects a $0.4 million net increase in LIFO adjustments between the two periods.





, up , or 98%, versus 2020. Gross margin excluding LIFO adjustments increased between the two periods, to 26.8% in 2021 from 20.4% in 2020. This margin increase was driven by increased RV sales margins in a market with strong consumer demand and constrained inventory. Gross profit for the quarter including LIFO adjustments was ; up , or 96%, versus 2020. This gross profit comparison reflects a net increase in LIFO adjustments between the two periods. Excluding transaction costs, stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization, Selling, General and Administrative expense ("SG&A") for the second quarter was $44.8 million , up $16.5 million compared to the prior year. The increase in SG&A expenses was related to overhead associated with the Phoenix dealership acquired in May 2020 , the Elkhart dealership acquired in October 2020 , the Burns Harbor dealership acquired in December 2020 and the Louisville, Tennessee dealership acquired in March 2021 . In addition, performance wages increased across the business as a result of the increased RV sales and margins for the quarter. Depreciation and amortization increased $0.7 million , and transaction costs increased $0.4 million compared to the prior year.





, up compared to the prior year. The increase in SG&A expenses was related to overhead associated with the dealership acquired in , the dealership acquired in , the dealership acquired in and the dealership acquired in . In addition, performance wages increased across the business as a result of the increased RV sales and margins for the quarter. Depreciation and amortization increased , and transaction costs increased compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $41.3 million for the second quarter, up $26.4 million compared to 2020. EBITDA as a percentage of revenue improved to 12.8% from 7.0%.





for the second quarter, up compared to 2020. EBITDA as a percentage of revenue improved to 12.8% from 7.0%. As of June 30, 2021 , cash was $104.3 million up $40.8 million from December 31, 2020 . The increase includes the impact of cash provided by operating activities of $83.7 million offset by cash paid for purchases of property and equipment and acquisitions of $13.3 million and cash used in financing activities of $29.6 million .





, cash was up from . The increase includes the impact of cash provided by operating activities of offset by cash paid for purchases of property and equipment and acquisitions of and cash used in financing activities of . The reported second quarter $25.3 million net income includes a one-time $6.1 million benefit for PPP loan forgiveness, offset by a $6.8 million non-cash expense recognizing a change in the fair value of warrant liabilities.

Conference Call Information:

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on August 5, 2021 that will also be broadcast live over the internet. The call can be accessed as follows:

Via online registration at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8444906 or via webcast by clicking the link.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 12, 2021 and may be accessed by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 with a conference ID number of 8444906. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, Elkhart, Indiana, Burns Harbor, Indiana, and Louisville, Tennessee and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

Results of Operations for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020







For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020











(Restated) Revenues











New and pre-owned vehicles

$ 290,213



$ 191,505 Other



32,578



22,456

Total revenues

322,791



213,961













Cost applicable to revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)









New and pre-owned vehicles (including adjustments to the









LIFO reserve of $177 and ($240), respectively)

229,575



164,377 Other



7,002



5,631

Total cost applicable to revenue

236,577



170,008













Transaction costs

475



45 Depreciation and amortization

3,334



2,671 Stock-based compensation

311



340 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

44,792



28,275

Income from operations

37,302



12,622 Other income/expenses









PPP loan forgiveness

6,148



- Interest expense

(1,861)



(2,018) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(6,784)



(2,758) Inducement Loss on Warrant Conversion

-



-

Total other expense

(2,497)



(4,776) Income before income tax expense

34,805



7,846

Income tax expense

(9,496)



(2,536)

Net income

$ 25,309



$ 5,310

Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,197)



(1,684)

Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities

$ 24,112



$ 3,626



























EPS:











Basic



$ 1.69



$ 0.25 Diluted



$ 1.21



$ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic



10,977,852



9,715,677 Diluted



20,915,421



9,715,677













See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



As of

As of

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Restated)







ASSETS





Current assets





Cash $ 104,328

$ 63,512 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $659

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 38,233

19,464 Inventories 87,256

116,267 Income tax receivable -

1,898 Prepaid expenses and other 4,115

2,740



Total current assets 233,932

203,881











Property and equipment, net 111,925

106,320 Operating lease assets 14,425

15,472 Goodwill 47,919

45,095 Intangible assets, net 71,388

72,757 Other assets 497

473



Total assets $ 480,086

$ 443,998











See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

























As of

As of

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Restated)







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 55,698

$ 38,781 Income taxes payable 5,084

- Dividends payable 1,197

1,210 Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount 63,913

105,399 Financing liability, current portion 2,098

1,462 Long-term debt, current portion 20,957

24,161 Operating lease liability, current portion 2,421

3,164



Total current liabilities 151,368

174,177











Long term liabilities





Financing liability, non-current portion, net of debt discount 85,851

78,634 Long term debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount 1,712

8,445 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 11,947

12,056 Deferred income tax liability 15,091

15,091 Warrant liabilities 17,652

15,096



Total liabilities 283,621

303,499







Commitments and Contingencies













Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; 600,000 shares, designated, 54,983

54,983 issued, and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020;





liquidation preference of $60,000 as of June 30, 2021





and December 31, 2020, respectively













Stockholders' Equity













Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; -

- Common stock, $0.0001par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;





10,854,477 and 9,656,041 shares issued and 10,713,178 and 9,514,742





outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively -

- Additional paid-in capital 93,039

71,226 Treasury Stock, at cost, 141,299shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (499)

(499) Retained earnings 48,942

14,789



Total stockholders' equity 141,482

85,516



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 480,086

$ 443,998

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to enable us to analyze our performance and financial condition. We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and believe that they are useful measures of performance as they reflect certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe that these supplemental measures are commonly used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight of the underlying operating results and trends and overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to other companies within the industry due to different methods of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using each of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as only one of several measures for evaluating our business performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which impact depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax expense, are reviewed separately by management. We may incur expenses in the future that are the same or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, interest expense, net, amortization of intangible assets, and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, non-floor plan interest expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, transaction costs and other supplemental adjustments which for the periods presented includes LIFO adjustments, severance costs and other one-time charges, impairment of rental units and gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Reconciliations from Net Income per the Consolidated Statements of Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are shown in the tables below.







Three Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020 (Restated)











EBITDA









Net income



$ 25,309

$ 5,310 Interest expense, net*



1,861

2,018 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,025

1,624 Amortization of intangible assets



1,309

1,047 Income tax expense



9,496

2,536 Subtotal EBITDA



40,000

12,535 Floor plan interest



(326)

(565) LIFO adjustment



177

(239) Transaction costs



475

45 PPP loan forgivenesss



(6,148)

- Loss on sale of property and equipment



-

6 Change in fair value of warrant liabilties



6,784

2,758 Inducement loss on warrant conversion



-

- Stock-based compensation



311

340 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 41,273

$ 14,880











* Interest expense includes $1,206 and $1,178 relating to finance lease payments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Depreciation on leased assets under finance leases is included in depreciation expense and included in net income. Operating lease payments are included as rent expense and included in net income.





























Three Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020 (Restated)











EBITDA margin









Net income margin



7.8%

2.5% Interest expense, net



0.6%

0.9% Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 0.6%

0.8% Amortization of intangible assets



0.4%

0.5% Income tax expense



2.9%

1.2% Subtotal EBITDA margin



12.4%

5.9% Floor plan interest



-0.1%

-0.3% LIFO adjustment



0.1%

-0.1% Transaction costs



0.1%

0.0% PPP loan forgivenesss



-1.9%

0.0% Loss on sale of property and equipment



0.0%

0.0% Change in fair value of warrant liabilties



2.1%

1.3% Inducement loss on warrant conversion



0.0%

0.0% Stock-based compensation



0.1%

0.2% Adjusted EBITDA



12.8%

7.0%











Note: Figures in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.

News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099

[email protected]

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.