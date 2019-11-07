Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Financial Results and Highlights:

On September 16, 2019 , Lazydays announced that it will open its first dedicated service center in the Houston, TX metro area. The Lazydays Service of Houston service facility is currently under construction and is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2020.

, Lazydays announced that it will open its first dedicated service center in the metro area. The Lazydays Service of service facility is currently under construction and is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2020. Revenues for the third quarter were $158.4 million ; up $16.0 million versus 2018, or 11.3%. Revenue from sales of recreational vehicles was $138.9 million for the quarter, up $13.6 million , or 10.8%. RV unit sales, excluding wholesale units, were 1,935 for the quarter, up 135 units versus 2018, or 7.5%. This increase in unit volume was partially offset by a 0.4% decrease in our average selling price per unit excluding wholesale unit sales. Wholesale revenue was up $4.0 million versus 2018. Other revenues, which include finance and insurance ("F&I") revenues as well as other revenues including parts, accessories, and related services, were up $2.5 million . This increase is attributable to higher F&I revenue per vehicle sold, as well as our three dealership acquisitions since August 2018 in Minneapolis, MN , Knoxville, TN , and The Villages, FL.

; up versus 2018, or 11.3%. Revenue from sales of recreational vehicles was for the quarter, up , or 10.8%. RV unit sales, excluding wholesale units, were 1,935 for the quarter, up 135 units versus 2018, or 7.5%. This increase in unit volume was partially offset by a 0.4% decrease in our average selling price per unit excluding wholesale unit sales. Wholesale revenue was up versus 2018. Other revenues, which include finance and insurance ("F&I") revenues as well as other revenues including parts, accessories, and related services, were up . This increase is attributable to higher F&I revenue per vehicle sold, as well as our three dealership acquisitions since in , , and Gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization, was $30.5 million , up $0.2 million versus 2018. Gross margin declined between the two periods, from 21.3% in 2018 to 19.3% in 2019. This decline was driven by competitive end of model year pricing reducing RV sales gross margins, as well as increased wholesale sales as a percentage of the sales mix. In addition, the company believes that curtailment payments required for aged inventory throughout the industry drove competitors to aggressively price aged units to generate the required cash needed to meet curtailment payments.

, up versus 2018. Gross margin declined between the two periods, from 21.3% in 2018 to 19.3% in 2019. This decline was driven by competitive end of model year pricing reducing RV sales gross margins, as well as increased wholesale sales as a percentage of the sales mix. In addition, the company believes that curtailment payments required for aged inventory throughout the industry drove competitors to aggressively price aged units to generate the required cash needed to meet curtailment payments. Excluding transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, and the amortization of stock-based compensation; selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") for the quarter was $25.6 million , up $1.8 million compared to the prior year, related to expenses from our three dealership acquisitions since August 2018 in Minnesota , Tennessee , and The Villages , Florida. Amortization of stock-based compensation decreased by $1.6 million compared to the prior year as a result of the graded vesting schedule of the market-based awards issued to management in March of 2018. Depreciation and amortization increased by $0.2 million compared to the prior year.

, up compared to the prior year, related to expenses from our three dealership acquisitions since in , , and , Florida. Amortization of stock-based compensation decreased by compared to the prior year as a result of the graded vesting schedule of the market-based awards issued to management in March of 2018. Depreciation and amortization increased by compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $5.3 million for the quarter, versus $6.3 million in 2018. This decrease was primarily driven by reduced RV sales margins from competitive pricing, as well as SG&A associated with our new dealerships.

for the quarter, versus in 2018. This decrease was primarily driven by reduced RV sales margins from competitive pricing, as well as SG&A associated with our new dealerships. As of September 30, 2019 , cash was $33.5 million , up $6.9 million from December 31, 2018 . This increase was primarily the result of cash flows from operating activities net of Floorplan financing payoffs as we reduced our inventory over this period by approximately $54.0 million excluding the recently acquired inventory at The Villages, Florida .

"Despite continued softer industry conditions and the aggressive end of model year competitive pricing we saw in the market, we continue to manage our inventory levels to be in line with demand, and have maintained our cash and balance sheet capacity at levels we believe will enable us to continue to execute our growth strategy.," stated Mr. Murnane. "We continue to make progress on our growth strategy with the acquisition of Alliance Coach Inc. on August 1st of this year as well as with the announcement of our first dedicated service center in the Houston market."

Conference Call Information:

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00AM Eastern Time on November 7, 2019 that will also be broadcast live over the internet. The call can be accessed as follows:

Via phone by dialing 1-844-343-9114 for domestic callers and 1-647-689-5132 for international callers. Please dial in and request Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call; also via webcast by clicking the link.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 14, 2019 and may be accessed by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 with a conference ID number of 2585355. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features nearly 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations. In addition, Lazydays also has rental fleets in Colorado.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays' future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for its Minnesota, Tennessee, and the Villages dealerships as well as its service business, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

Note on Presentation

For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, the financial information presented represents the operating results of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (labeled as "Successor" in the accompanying tables). For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the financial information presented represents the operating results of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the financial information presented represents the combined operating results of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. for the period from March 15, 2018 to September 30, 2018 with the operating results of Lazy Days' R.V. Center, Inc. (labeled as "Predecessor" in the accompanying tables) for the period from January 1, 2018 to March 14, 2018.

Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollar amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Successor

Successor

Successor

Combined

Successor and

Predecessor







Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2019

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2018

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2019

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2018



























Revenues



















New and pre-owned vehicles



$ 138,861

$ 125,348

$ 440,541

$ 427,987 Other





19,541

17,035

59,464

54,354

Total revenue



158,402

142,383

500,005

482,341





















Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization expense)

















New and pre-owned vehicles



122,107

107,449

380,994

365,143 Adjustments to LIFO reserve



910

884

1,516

1,032 Other





4,841

3,776

14,526

11,400

Total cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and

amortization)



127,858

112,109

397,036

377,575





















Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)



30,544

30,274

102,969

104,766





















Transaction costs



193

243

508

3,738 Depreciation and amortization expense



2,732

2,532

8,067

6,836 Stock-based compensation expense



1,286

2,857

3,912

6,126 Selling, general, and administrative expenses



25,570

23,793

77,173

75,078

Income from operations



763

849

13,309

12,988 Other income/expenses

















Gain/(loss) on sale of property and equipment



13

(9)

11

2 Interest expense



(2,321)

(2,428)

(7,879)

(7,365)

Total other expense



(2,308)

(2,437)

(7,868)

(7,363) (Loss) income before income tax expense



(1,545)

(1,588)

5,441

5,625

Income tax expense



(941)

(1,141)

(4,225)

(3,484)

Net (loss) income



$ (2,486)

$ (2,729)

$ 1,216

$ 2,141

Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)

























As of

As of











September 30,

December 31,











2019

2018











(Unaudited)



ASSETS















Current assets













Cash









$ 33,531

$ 26,603 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $435 and $687

at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively





21,399

16,967 Inventories







126,217

167,378 Income tax receivable





-

2,630 Prepaid expenses and other





2,957

3,166



Total current assets



184,104

216,744

















Property and equipment, net





81,273

78,043 Goodwill









39,049

36,762 Intangible assets, net







69,900

70,189 Other assets







296

358



Total assets



$ 374,622

$ 402,096





































LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, CONTINUED (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)















































As of

As of











September 30,

December 31,











2019

2018











(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 24,223

$ 22,599 Income taxes payable







535

- Dividends payable







-

1,210 Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount

107,331

143,469 Financing liability, current portion



887

714 Long-term debt, current portion





5,955

4,408



Total current liabilities



138,931

172,400

















Long term liabilities













Financing liability, non-current portion, net of debt discount 63,808

60,533 Long term debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount

17,105

19,013 Deferred tax liability







18,717

18,717



Total liabilities



238,561

270,663

















Commitments and Contingencies





























Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; 600,000 shares, designated, 59,273

54,983 issued, and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018;





liquidation preference of $64,290 and $61,210 as of September 30, 2019





and December 31, 2018, respectively



























Stockholders' Equity































Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; -

- Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;





8,471,608 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019





and December 31, 2018, respectively



-

- Additional paid-in capital





79,728

80,606 Accumulated deficit







(2,940)

(4,156)







































Total stockholders' equity

76,788

76,450



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 374,622

$ 402,096

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to enable us to analyze our performance and financial condition. We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and believe that they are useful measures of performance as they reflect certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe that these supplemental measures are commonly used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight of the underlying operating results and trends and overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to other companies within the industry due to different methods of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using each of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as only one of several measures for evaluating our business performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which impact depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax expense, are reviewed separately by management. We may incur expenses in the future that are the same or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net (loss)/income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, interest expense, net, amortization of intangible assets, and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss)/income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, non-floor plan interest expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, transaction costs and other supplemental adjustments which for the periods presented includes LIFO adjustments, severance costs and other one-time charges, and loss or gain on sale of property and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Reconciliations from Net (Loss)/Income per the Consolidated Statements of Operations to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are shown (in thousands) in the tables below.





Successor Successor

Successor Combined Successor and

Predecessor



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018













EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA











Net (loss) income

$ (2,486) $ (2,729)

$ 1,216 $ 2,141 Interest expense, net

2,321 2,428

7,879 7,365 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

1,716 1,704

5,144 4,928 Amortization of intangible assets

1,016 828

2,923 1,908 Income tax expense

941 1,141

4,225 3,484 Subtotal EBITDA

3,508 3,372

21,387 19,826 Floor plan interest

(874) (1,066)

(3,392) (3,050) LIFO adjustment

910 884

1,516 1,032 Transaction costs

193 243

508 3,738 (Gain)/loss on sale of property and equipment

(13) 9

(11) (2) Severance costs/Other

262 -

691 79 Stock-based compensation

1,286 2,857

3,912 6,126 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,272 $ 6,299

$ 24,611 $ 27,749



























































Successor Successor

Successor Combined Successor and

Predecessor



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018













EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin











Net (loss) income margin

-1.6% -1.9%

0.2% 0.4% Interest expense, net

1.5% 1.7%

1.6% 1.5% Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

1.1% 1.2%

1.0% 1.0% Amortization of intangible assets

0.6% 0.6%

0.6% 0.4% Income tax expense

0.6% 0.8%

0.8% 0.7% Subtotal EBITDA margin

2.2% 2.4%

4.3% 4.1% Floor plan interest

-0.6% -0.7%

-0.7% -0.6% LIFO adjustment

0.6% 0.6%

0.3% 0.2% Transaction costs

0.1% 0.2%

0.1% 0.8% (Gain)/loss on sale of property and equipment

0.0% 0.0%

0.0% 0.0% Severance costs/Other

0.2% 0.0%

0.1% 0.0% Stock-based compensation

0.8% 2.0%

0.8% 1.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.3% 4.4%

4.9% 5.8%













Note: Figures in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.









News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099

investors@lazydays.com

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.