Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM ET

TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced it plans to release financial results for its 2019 first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on May 9, 2019 before the opening of the market. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00AM Eastern Time that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

What: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Via phone by dialing 1-844-343-9114 for domestic callers and 1-647-689-5132 for international callers. Please dial in and request Lazydays Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call; also via webcast by clicking the link.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 16, 2019 and may be accessed by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 with a conference ID number of 2840709. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Lazydays

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee, and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features nearly 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays also has rental fleets in Florida and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

