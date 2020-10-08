Lazydays Holdings, Inc. To Acquire Camp-Land, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") has announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Camp-Land, Inc. ("Camp-Land RV" or "Camp-Land"), located in Burns Harbor, Indiana. Camp-Land RV is a strong RV dealership with outstanding RV brands including Grand Design, Jayco, Coachmen, Thor and Winnebago. The acquisition of Camp-Land RV is expected to be finalized within 45 days.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our intent to acquire Camp-Land RV as we continue to execute our geographic expansion strategy," stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. "Al and Pat Paschen founded Camp-Land RV over 60 years ago. Together with their daughter Pam Argostino, and Joe & Lindsey Hatala (third generation), they have continued to own and operate Camp-Land RV. We are thankful and honored that they have chosen Lazydays to guide their family business into the future and we will do our best to honor their outstanding stewardship and leadership with continued success. We are very excited to welcome Camp-Land RV and its terrific team into the Lazydays' family of dealerships."

"Camp-Land RV, combined with our new dealership, Lazydays RV of Elkhart, located in Elkhart, Indiana will allow us to serve the northern and cental Indiana markets, the Chicagoland and northern Illinois markets, the southern Michigan markets, and the western Ohio markets. We plan to grow our marketshare significantly in all of these markets," commented Murnane.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays has nine dealership locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, and Tennessee. Lazydays also has a dedicated Service Center location in Texas. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features over 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families keep returning to Lazydays year after year, calling it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations regarding the impact of its recently acquired dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, and its greenfield start-up near Nashville, Tennessee, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

