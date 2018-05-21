Lazydays Holdings, Inc. To Acquire Shorewood RV Center in Minnesota

"We are extremely pleased to have Shorewood RV as our first acquisition as a public company as we embark on our geographic expansion strategy" stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. "Shorewood is a premier dealership in a top ten RV state featuring premium products that complement Lazydays' current offering of top RV brands. Shorewood has an outstanding team that is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience and is a perfect fit for Lazydays. We are very excited to have Shorewood become part of the Lazydays' family of dealerships."

The acquisition of Shorewood RV Center fits well with Lazydays' geographic expansion strategy. With the finalization of the acquisition, the Shorewood dealership will be rebranded as Lazydays RV, and Lazydays will then operate six dealerships located in Florida, Colorado, Arizona and Minnesota.

About Lazydays

Lazydays, The RV Authority™, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, Arizona, and Loveland, Denver and Longmont, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at all of our dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including Lazydays' ability to successfully close the acquisition of Shorewood and realize its expectations regarding integration, synergies and future performance, economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099

investors@lazydays.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazydays-holdings-inc-to-acquire-shorewood-rv-center-in-minnesota-300651512.html

SOURCE Lazydays

