Lazydays Holdings Provides Update on Previously Announced Rights Offering

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) (the "Company" or "Lazydays") announced today that it has filed an amendment to the registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to its previously announced rights offering. As provided in the filing, the Company will raise up to $100,000,000 gross proceeds from the sale of Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") pursuant to the exercise of non-transferable rights (the "Rights") issued to holders (the "Holders") of the Company's Common Stock, the Company's pre-funded warrants (the "Warrants") and the Company's series A convertible preferred stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") at a price to be determined at the time the offering commences. All Holders as of a record date, which has yet to be determined, will receive one Right for each share of Common Stock owned or issuable upon exercise or conversion of Warrants and Series A Preferred Stock owned as of such record date. The subscription price has also yet to be determined. The Company will provide notice of the record date and subscription price in the future at such time as they are determined.

The proposed rights offering will include an over-subscription right, which will entitle a Holder who exercises all of its basic subscription rights in full the right to purchase additional shares of Common Stock that remain unsubscribed at the expiration of the rights offering, subject to the availability and pro rata allocation of shares among persons exercising this over-subscription right.

The Common Stock issued in connection with the rights offering will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LAZY." The Rights will not be listed for trading.

As further described in the amended Form S-1 filing, the net proceeds of the offering will be used for our growth initiatives including acquisitions and new business development activities and general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or refinancing our existing or future debt facilities.

The Company reserves the right to modify, postpone or cancel the rights offering at any time prior to the closing of the sale of the Common Stock in the rights offering.

Questions about the rights offering or requests for a copy of the prospectus may be directed to the Information Agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., at 888-789-8409.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Rights or the underlying Common Stock, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

