Lazydays Holdings Shifts into Gear with Zimmerman

As a foundation for growth, the company became a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ March 16th and plans to grow geographically through acquisitions of dealerships. Lazydays RV currently has locations in Tampa, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Loveland, Denver and Longmont, Colorado.

Zimmerman will serve as Agency of Record for Lazydays as they continue to grow in revenue and geographic reach. Services will include everything from strategic growth planning to analytics to CRM.

Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman, said, "Lazydays is an iconic brand in the RV industry and one with incredible growth potential. Our proven experience in the automotive sector pairs perfectly with this brand as they continue to expand and build a national presence. We are confident we can help them be the clear RV dealership of choice."

"Our goal with Zimmerman is for Lazydays to not just be the best growth marketer in the RV industry, but to simply be regarded as the one of the best growth marketers in any sector," said John Lebbad, CMO of Lazydays. "I'm confident Zimmerman's marketing experience in successfully helping companies grow with geographic expansion will be a great fit for Lazydays."

Added Michael Goldberg, CEO of Zimmerman, "This partnership is an intersection of the right people with the right ambition at the right time, as the sector has a huge tailwind with more than 9 million households currently owning RVs and very favorable prospect metrics."

This is the latest in a string of victories for the retail agency that recently includes winning a significant portion of the franchise business for McDonald's, and winning new accounts like Hair Cuttery and many others.

About Lazydays

Lazydays, The RV Authority™, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, Arizona, and Loveland, Denver and Longmont, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at all of our dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Advance America, Five Below, AutoNation, Chuck E. Cheese's, La-Z-Boy and Michaels. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazydays-holdings-shifts-into-gear-with-zimmerman-300646263.html

SOURCE Zimmerman

Related Links

http://www.zadv.com

