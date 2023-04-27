LAZYDAYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $295.7 million from $376.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First quarter 2023 net loss was $1.5 million, compared to net income of $27.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.2 million, compared to $28.2 million for the same period in 2022. First quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $0.17 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.17 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted first quarter 2022 net income per diluted share was $0.00 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.27 for the same period in 2022.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables included in this press release, the 2023 first quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.17 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses, certain severance and transition costs and an impairment charge related to internally developed software. The 2022 first quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.10 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses.

Corporate Development

On April 24, 2023, we opened our Council Bluffs, Iowa, greenfield location with estimated annual revenues of $35 million. We remain on track to open three additional greenfield locations in the back half of 2023.

Balance Sheet Update

We ended the first quarter with total estimated liquidity of $175.1 million including $41.0 million of cash on hand, $20.0 million of availability on our revolving line of credit, $62.5 million of immediately available cash on our floor plan offset account and $60.8 million of unfinanced real estate that we estimate could provide approximately $51.6 million of liquidity.

During the quarter we received approximately $30.5 million of proceeds from the exercise of approximately 4.0 million outstanding common share warrants, resulting in 2.7 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The remaining 300,000 common share warrants expired on March 15, 2023.

Conference Call Information:

We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday April 27, 2023 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations .

About Lazydays RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides outstanding RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:

Anticipated revenues from acquired and open point stores; and

Anticipated availability of liquidity from our credit facility and unfinanced operating real estate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cost of goods sold, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue, adjusted operating income as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted pre-tax income as a percentage of revenue and adjusted net income as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

Contact:

Angela Johnson

+1 (813) 204-4099

[email protected]

Results of Operations











Three months ended March 31,



(In thousands except share and per share amounts)

2023

2022

% Change Revenue











New vehicle retail

$ 176,747

$ 217,436

(18.7) % Pre-owned vehicle retail

84,775

116,500

(27.2) % Vehicle wholesale

1,708

6,524

(73.8) % Finance and insurance

16,881

21,635

(22.0) % Service, body and parts and other

15,545

14,066

10.5 % Total revenue

295,656

376,161

(21.4) %













Cost applicable to revenues











New vehicle retail

153,331

172,605

(11.2) % Pre-owned vehicle retail

67,528

88,283

(23.5) % Vehicle wholesale

1,721

6,579

(73.8) % Finance and insurance

693

697

(0.6) % Service, body and parts and other

7,181

6,720

6.9 % LIFO

1,311

2,460

(46.7) % Total cost applicable to revenue

231,765

277,344

(16.4) % Gross profit

63,891

98,817

(35.3) %













Depreciation and amortization

4,403

4,084

7.8 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses

53,532

56,104

(4.6) % Income from operations

5,956

38,629

(84.6) % Other income (expense)











Floor plan interest expense

(5,531)

(976)

466.7 % Other interest expense

(1,700)

(1,936)

(12.2) % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

856

1,540

(44.4) % Total other expense, net

(6,375)

(1,372)

364.7 % (Loss) income before income tax expense

(419)

37,257

(101.1) % Income tax benefit (expense)

143

(8,973)

(101.6) % Net (loss) income

(276)

28,284

(101.0) % Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,184)

(1,184)

— % Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common stock and participating securities

$ (1,460)

$ 27,100

(105.4) %













EPS:











Basic

$ (0.12)

$ 1.44

(108.3) % Diluted

$ (0.17)

$ 1.17

(114.5) % Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

11,988,899

12,798,100

(6.3) % Diluted

11,988,899

20,561,136

(41.7) %

Total Results Summary













Three months ended March 31,









2023

2022

Change

Gross profit margin













New vehicle retail

13.2 %

20.6 %

(737) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail

20.3 %

24.2 %

(388) bps Vehicle wholesale

(0.8) %

(0.8) %

8 bps Finance and insurance

95.9 %

96.8 %

(88) bps Service, body and parts and other

53.8 %

52.2 %

158 bps Total gross margin

21.6 %

26.3 %

(466) bps Total gross margin, excluding LIFO

22.1 %

26.9 %

(487) bps















Retail units sold













New vehicle retail

1,980

2,270

(12.8) %

Used vehicle retail

1,304

1,478

(11.8) %

Total retail units sold

3,284

3,748

(12.4) %

















Average selling price per retail unit













New vehicle retail

$ 89,266

$ 95,787

(6.8) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 65,012

$ 78,823

(17.5) %

















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)













New vehicle retail

$ 11,826

$ 19,749

(40.1) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 13,227

$ 19,091

(30.7) %

Finance and insurance

$ 4,929

$ 5,586

(11.8) %

















Revenue mix













New vehicle retail

59.8 %

57.8 %





Pre-owned vehicle retail

28.7 %

31.0 %





Vehicle wholesale

0.6 %

1.7 %





Finance and insurance

5.7 %

5.8 %





Service, body and parts and other

5.2 %

3.7 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





















Gross profit mix













New vehicle retail

36.7 %

45.4 %





Pre-owned vehicle retail

27.0 %

28.6 %





Vehicle wholesale

— %

(0.1) %





Finance and insurance

25.3 %

21.2 %





Service, body and parts and other

13.1 %

7.4 %





LIFO

(2.1) %

(2.5) %









100.0 %

100.0 %







Other Metrics





















Adjusted

As Reported



Three months ended March 31,

Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 SG&A as a % of revenue

17.6 %

14.9 %

18.1 %

14.9 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO

79.7 %

55.4 %

82.1 %

55.4 % Income from operations as a % of revenue

3.0 %

10.9 %

2.0 %

10.3 % Income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO

13.5 %

40.6 %

9.1 %

38.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes as % of revenue

0.5 %

10.2 %

(0.1) %

9.9 % Net income (loss) as a % of revenue

0.4 %

7.5 %

(0.1) %

7.5 %

Other Highlights





As of



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Dealerships

19

18









Days Supply*







New vehicle inventory

207

250 Used vehicle inventory

77

78

* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.

Financial Covenants















As of



Requirement

March 31, 2023 Fixed charge coverage ratio

Not less than 1.25 to 1

2.57 to 1 Leverage ratio

Not more than 3.0 to 1

0.63 to 1 Current ratio

Not less than 1.15 to 1

1.24 to 1

Same-Store Results Summary













Three months ended March 31,





($ in thousands, except per vehicle data)

2023

2022

Change

Revenues













New vehicle retail

$ 167,966

$ 217,436

(22.8) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

81,961

116,500

(29.6) %

Vehicle wholesale

1,708

6,524

(73.8) %

Finance and insurance

16,129

21,635

(25.4) %

Service, body and parts and other

14,950

14,066

6.3 %

Total revenues

$ 282,714

$ 376,161

(24.8) %

















Gross profit













New vehicle retail

$ 22,336

$ 44,831

(50.2) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

16,672

28,217

(40.9) %

Vehicle wholesale

(13)

(55)

(76.4) %

Finance and insurance

15,466

20,938

(26.1) %

Service, body and parts and other

8,032

7,346

9.3 %

LIFO

(1,311)

(2,460)

(46.7) %

Total gross profit

$ 61,182

$ 98,817

(38.1) %

















Gross profit margins













New vehicle retail

13.3 %

20.6 %

(732) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail

20.3 %

24.2 %

(388) bps Vehicle wholesale

(0.8) %

(0.8) %

8 bps Finance and insurance

95.9 %

96.8 %

(89) bps Service, body and parts and other

53.7 %

52.2 %

150 bps Total gross profit margin

21.6 %

26.3 %

(463) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)

22.1 %

26.9 %

(482) bps















Retail units sold













New vehicle retail

1,841

2,270

(18.9) %

Used vehicle retail

1,248

1,478

(15.6) %

Total retail units sold

3,089

3,748

(17.6) %

















Average selling price per retail unit













New vehicle retail

$ 91,236

$ 95,787

(4.8) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 65,674

$ 78,823

(16.7) %

















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)













New vehicle retail

$ 12,132

$ 19,749

(38.6) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 13,359

$ 19,091

(30.0) %

Finance and insurance

$ 5,007

$ 5,586

(10.4) %





NM - Not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(In thousands)

As of March 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2022 Current assets







Cash

$ 41,049

$ 61,687 Receivables, net

28,405

25,053 Inventories

419,136

378,881 Other current assets

14,029

11,228 Total current assets

502,619

476,849









Long-term assets







Property and equipment, net

177,818

158,991 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

168,960

165,125 Other assets

28,744

29,753 Total assets

$ 878,141

$ 830,718









Current liabilities







Floor plan notes payable

$ 342,280

$ 348,735 Other current liabilities

54,622

50,890 Total current liabilities

396,902

399,625









Long-term liabilities







Financing liability, non-current portion, net

90,694

89,770 Revolving line of credit

30,000

— Long-term debt, non-current portion, net

306

10,131 Other long-term liabilities

37,156

39,197 Total liabilities

555,058

538,723









Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

54,983

54,983 Stockholders' Equity

268,100

237,012 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 878,141

$ 830,718

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows







For the three months ended March 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities







Net (loss) income

$ (276)

$ 28,284 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:







Stock based compensation

797

523 Bad debt expense

7

11 Depreciation of property and equipment

2,570

2,277 Amortization of intangible assets

1,833

1,807 Amortization of debt discount

91

108 Non-cash lease expense

22

36 Loss on sale of property and equipment

—

6 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(856)

(1,540) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards

—

(74) Impairment charges

538

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions and dispositions):







Receivables

(3,359)

(20,838) Inventories

(33,650)

(41,412) Prepaid expenses and other

(2,766)

113 Income tax receivable/payable

(146)

9,051 Other assets

(603)

76 Accounts payable

2,642

3,578 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

4,324

561 Total Adjustments

(28,556)

(45,717) Net Cash Used In Operating Activities

$ (28,832)

$ (17,433)























For the three months ended March 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities







As reported

$ (28,832)

$ (17,433) Net borrowings (repayments) on floor plan notes payable

(6,495)

38,066 Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new inventory

(4,271)

— Plus net increase to floor plan offset account

40,000

— Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as adjusted

$ 402

$ 20,633

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended March 31, 2023

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

As reported

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition expense

Severance and transition costs

Impairment charge

Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues

$ 231,765

$ —

$ (1,311)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 230,454 Selling, general and administrative expenses

53,532

—

—

(262)

(653)

(629)

51,988 Income from operations

5,956

—

1,311

262

653

629

8,811 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

856

(856)

—

—

—

—

—





























(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (419)

$ (856)

$ 1,311

$ 262

$ 653

$ 629

$ 1,580 Income tax benefit (expense)

143

—

(248)

(50)

(124)

(119)

(398) Net (loss) income

$ (276)

$ (856)

$ 1,063

$ 212

$ 529

$ 510

$ 1,182





























Diluted (loss) income per share

$ (0.17)





















$ — Shares used for diluted calculation

11,988,899





























































Three months ended March 31, 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

As reported

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition expense

Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues

$ 277,344

$ —

$ (2,460)

$ —

$ 274,884 Selling, general and administrative expenses

56,104

—

—

(34)

56,070 Income from operations

38,629

—

2,460

34

41,123 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,540

(1,540)

—

—

—





















Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 37,257

$ (1,540)

$ 2,460

$ 34

$ 38,211 Income tax expense

(8,973)

—

(984)

(14)

(9,971) Net income (loss)

$ 28,284

$ (1,540)

$ 1,476

$ 20

$ 28,240





















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.17













$ 1.27 Shares used for diluted calculation

20,561,136



















* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.