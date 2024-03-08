LAZYDAYS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES UPDATE ON 2024 PERFORMANCE

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: GORV) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

John North, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter of 2023 proved to be a challenging operating environment, in particular due to industry wide economic pressures. However, after increasing our marketing budget and aggressively discounting 2022 and 2023 inventory our unit volumes increased meaningfully both sequentially and year-over-year in December, January and February. More importantly, we have seen gross profit on vehicle sales improve from December to February and an increasing percentage mix of current model year units sold relative to the total, generating more gross profit dollars. As of today, our new inventory is comprised of more than 80% current model year units, and we believe is among the healthiest in the industry. Additionally, our adjusted cash flow from operations is positive this quarter to date."

Commenting on 2024, John stated, "We anticipate a pre-tax loss in the first quarter and a return to profitability thereafter. Given the significant corporate development actions taken in 2023, the first six months of this year will be focused on improving volume and store performance. For the full year 2024, we anticipate both positive net income and operational cash flow. The quality of our locations, the partnerships we have with our OEMs and the operational improvements we have made to our leadership team give me confidence in our future results and we look forward to demonstrating the earnings power of the company in the future."

Fourth quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $198.0 million from $243.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. As a result of the decline in the price of our common equity in the fourth quarter of 2023, we determined a triggering event had occurred relative to the carrying value of goodwill, and, as a result, we recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $118.0 million in the quarter.

Fourth quarter 2023 net loss was $108.0 million compared to net loss of $1.4 million for the same period in 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $13.8 million compared to net income of $0.9 million for the same period in 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $7.59 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.24 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted fourth quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $1.09 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.02 for the same period in 2022.

The fourth quarter 2023 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $6.50 per diluted share related to our non-cash goodwill impairment charge, LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses. The fourth quarter of 2022 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.22 per diluted share related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs.

Net loss for 2023 was $110.3 million compared to net income of $66.4 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net loss for 2023 was $11.5 million compared to net income of $64.1 million for the same period in 2022. Net loss per diluted share for 2023 was $8.45 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.42 for the same period in 2022, and adjusted net loss per diluted share was $1.24 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.05 for the same period in 2022.

The adjusted results for full year 2023 exclude a net non-core charge of $7.21 per diluted share related to the effects of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses, severance and transition costs and a storm reserve. The adjusted results for the same period in 2022 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.63 per diluted share related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs.

Corporate Developments

As previously announced, during the fourth quarter we acquired Orangewood RV in Surprise, Arizona and RVzz in St. George, Utah. We also opened our Ft. Pierce, Florida greenfield location. We estimate these stores will add $110.0 million in annual revenues at steady state.

Earlier this week we announced the opening of our Surprise, Arizona dealership, the fourth and final greenfield location we began development on in 2021. This marks our third location in the Phoenix metropolitan area is expected to generate estimated annual revenues of $50.0 million at steady state. As of today, we operate 25 locations nationwide.

In January 2024, we launched a comprehensive rebranding effort, including an all-new website, new logos, fonts and colors, and changed our stock symbol to "GORV." These actions are designed to enhance our digital retailing efforts as well as improve our customer experience on mobile devices, which account for over 80% of our website traffic today.

Balance Sheet Update

In the fourth quarter, we cancelled our planned rights offering to stockholders. We subsequently secured a $35.0 million mortgage facility collateralized by seven of our owned locations with a cost basis of approximately $109.9 million. The facility closed on December 29, 2023 and has a three-year term. It is structured to allow us to obtain alternative financing on a location-by-location basis at an increased loan-to-value advance rate with other lending partners including regional and national banks.

We ended the fourth quarter 2023 with cash of $58.1 million. We estimate we can generate an additional $47.5 million in mortgage loan proceeds as we refinance locations at a 75% loan-to-value, in line with advance rates obtained on other mortgage financing secured earlier in 2023. We also have other unencumbered real estate that we estimate can generate additional liquidity of approximately $18 million through financing transactions.

As a result of our financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 and overall market conditions, we received a waiver of our financial covenants associated with our syndicated credit facility for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first two quarters of 2024, with relaxed covenants in the third quarter and a return to our standard covenant package as of the end of 2024.

As of March 7, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $45 million. The reduction in our cash balance from year end is primarily a function of capital expenditures associated with corporate development efforts that are substantially complete as of today.

Kelly Porter, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "With cash on hand of $45 million as of today, we believe we have a strong foundation on which to build. We have generated positive operational cash flow for the first 70 days of 2024 while continuing to make significant operational improvements and we expect to be operationally cash flow positive for the remainder of the year. I'd like to thank our syndicated lenders, lead by M&T Bank, for facilitating the modification to our credit facility to relax our financial covenants and provide room to navigate the current macroeconomic environment and prepare us for a strong 2024."

About Lazydays

Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, we are growing our network through both acquisitions and new builds. Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."

Results of Operations Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

(In thousands except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 Change

2023 2022 % Change Revenues













New vehicle retail $ 99,351 $ 137,729 (27.9) %

$ 631,748 $ 777,807 (18.8) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 72,433 74,927 (3.3) %

323,258 394,582 (18.1) % Vehicle wholesale 2,526 2,416 4.5 %

8,006 21,266 (62.4) % Finance and insurance 11,054 13,891 (20.4) %

62,139 75,482 (17.7) % Service, body and parts and other 12,665 14,527 (12.8) %

57,596 57,824 (0.4) % Total revenue 198,029 243,490 (18.7) %

1,082,747 1,326,961 (18.4) %















Cost applicable to revenue













New vehicle retail 86,655 115,155 (24.7) %

552,311 632,316 (12.7) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 59,848 59,186 1.1 %

259,494 301,565 (14.0) % Vehicle wholesale 2,746 2,395 14.7 %

8,178 21,620 (62.2) % Finance and insurance 475 513 (7.5) %

2,547 2,729 (6.7) % Service, body and parts, other 5,916 7,714 (23.3) %

27,723 27,657 0.2 % LIFO (297) 4,153 NM

3,752 12,383 (69.7) % Total cost applicable to revenue 155,343 189,116 (17.9) %

854,005 998,270 (14.5) % Gross profit 42,686 54,374 (21.5) %

228,742 328,691 (30.4) %















Depreciation and amortization 5,048 4,420 14.2 %

18,512 16,758 10.5 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 46,679 47,649 (2.0) %

198,962 222,218 (10.5) % Goodwill impairment 117,970 — NM

117,970 — NM (Loss) income from operations (127,011) 2,305 NM

(106,702) 89,715 NM Other income (expense)













Floor plan interest expense (7,196) (3,534) 103.6 %

(24,820) (8,596) 188.7 % Other interest expense (3,578) (2,158) 65.8 %

(10,062) (7,996) 25.8 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — 1,782 (100.0) %

856 12,453 (93.1) % Total other expense, net (10,774) (3,910) 175.5 %

(34,026) (4,139) NM (Loss) income before income tax expense (137,785) (1,605) NM

(140,728) 85,576 NM Income tax benefit (expense) 29,820 205 NM

30,462 (19,183) NM Net (loss) income (107,965) (1,400) NM

(110,266) 66,393 NM Dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock (1,210) (1,210) — %

(4,800) (4,801) — % Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common stock and participating securities $ (109,175) $ (2,610) NM

$ (115,066) $ 61,592 NM















EPS:













Basic $ (7.59) $ (0.24) NM

$ (8.41) $ 3.47 NM Diluted $ (7.59) $ (0.24) NM

$ (8.45) $ 2.42 NM Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 14,384,961 10,928,362 31.6 %

13,689,001 11,701,302 17.0 % Diluted 14,384,961 10,928,362 31.6 %

13,689,001 12,797,796 7.0 %

NM - not Meaningful

Total Results Summary Three Months Ended

December 31,





Year Ended

December 31,





2023 2022 Change



2023 2022 Change

Gross profit margins

















New vehicle retail 12.8 % 16.4 % (360) bps

12.6 % 18.7 % (610) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 17.4 % 21.0 % (360) bps

19.7 % 23.6 % (390) bps Vehicle wholesale (8.7) % 0.9 % (960) bps

(2.2) % (1.7) % (50) bps Finance and insurance 95.7 % 96.3 % (60) bps

95.9 % 96.4 % (50) bps Service, body and parts and other 53.3 % 46.9 % 640 bps

51.9 % 52.2 % (30) bps Total gross profit margin 21.6 % 22.3 % (70) bps

21.1 % 24.8 % (370) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 21.4 % 24.0 % (260) bps

21.5 % 25.7 % (420) bps



















Retail units sold

















New vehicle retail 1,264 1,501 (15.8) %



7,269 8,603 (15.5) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 1,164 999 16.5 %



5,018 5,409 (7.2) %

Total retail units sold 2,428 2,500 (2.9) %



12,287 14,012 (12.3) %





















Average selling price per retail unit

















New vehicle retail $ 78,600 $ 91,758 (14.3) %



$ 86,910 $ 90,411 (3.9) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 62,228 75,001 (17.0) %



64,420 72,949 (11.7) %





















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)

















New vehicle retail $ 10,044 $ 15,040 (33.2) %



$ 10,928 $ 16,912 (35.4) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 10,812 15,756 (31.4) %



12,707 17,197 (26.1) %

Finance and insurance 4,357 5,351 (18.6) %



4,850 5,192 (6.6) %





















Revenue mix

















New vehicle retail 50.2 % 56.6 %





58.3 % 58.6 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 36.6 % 30.8 %





29.9 % 29.7 %



Vehicle wholesale 1.3 % 1.0 %





0.7 % 1.6 %



Finance and insurance 5.6 % 5.7 %





5.7 % 5.7 %



Service, body and parts and other 6.3 % 5.9 %





5.4 % 4.4 %





100.0 % 100.0 %





100.0 % 100.0 %























Gross profit mix

















New vehicle retail 29.7 % 41.5 %





34.7 % 44.3 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 29.5 % 28.9 %





27.9 % 28.3 %



Vehicle wholesale (0.5) % — %





(0.1) % (0.1) %



Finance and insurance 24.8 % 24.6 %





26.1 % 22.1 %



Service, body and parts and other 15.8 % 12.5 %





13.1 % 9.2 %



LIFO 0.7 % (7.6) %





(1.6) % (3.8) %





100.0 % 100.0 %





100.0 % 100.0 %





Other Metrics

Adjusted

As Reported

Adjusted

As Reported

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022

2023 2022

2023 2022 SG&A as a % of revenue 23.0 % 19.4 %

23.6 % 19.6 %

18.0 % 16.7 %

18.4 % 16.7 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO 107.4 % 80.6 %

110.1 % 81.4 %

83.6 % 64.8 %

85.6 % 65.2 % Income from operations as a % of revenue NM 2.9 %

NM 0.9 %

1.8 % 7.8 %

NM 6.8 % Income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO NM 11.9 %

NM 3.9 %

8.4 % 30.3 %

NM 26.3 % Income (loss) before income taxes as % of revenue NM 0.5 %

NM NM

NM 6.5 %

NM 6.4 % Net income (loss) as a % of revenue NM 0.4 %

NM NM

NM 4.8 %

NM 5.0 %

NM - not meaningful

Other Highlights





As of December 31,



2023

2022 Store Count







Dealerships

24

18









Days Supply*







New vehicle inventory

380

250 Pre-owned vehicle inventory

132

78

* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.

Financial Covenants









As of



Requirement

December 31, 2023 Fixed charge coverage ratio

Not less than 1.25 to 1

1.27 Leverage ratio

Waived

NM Current ratio

Waived

NM

NM - not meaningful

Same-Store Results Summary Three Months Ended

December 31,





Year Ended

December 31,





(In thousands except share and per share amounts) 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Revenues























New vehicle retail $ 84,837

$ 129,866

(34.7) %

$ 557,176

$ 731,572

(23.8) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 62,307

72,739

(14.3) %

290,242

378,117

(23.2) %

Vehicle wholesale 2,334

2,377

(1.8) %

7,567

21,167

(64.2) %

Finance and insurance 9,138

13,310

(31.3) %

54,395

71,899

(24.3) %

Service, body and parts and other 11,108

13,901

(20.1) %

51,392

55,603

(7.6) %

Total revenue 169,724

232,193

(26.9) %

960,772

1,258,358

(23.6) %



























Gross profit























New vehicle retail 10,811

21,355

(49.4) %

69,710

137,015

(49.1) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 10,664

15,170

(29.7) %

56,773

88,854

(36.1) %

Vehicle wholesale (223)

19

NM

(171)

(354)

NM

Finance and insurance 8,733

12,823

(31.9) %

52,132

69,285

(24.8) %

Service, body and parts and other 5,941

8,059

(26.3) %

26,593

29,109

(8.6) %

LIFO 298

(4,153)

NM

(3,752)

(12,383)

NM

Total gross profit 36,224

53,273

(32.0) %

201,285

311,526

(35.4) %



























Gross profit margins























New vehicle retail 12.7 %

16.4 %

(370) bps 12.5 %

18.7 %

(460) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 17.1 %

20.9 %

(380) bps 19.6 %

23.5 %

(390) bps Vehicle wholesale (9.5) %

0.8 %

NM bps (2.3) %

(1.7) %

(60) bps Finance and insurance 95.6 %

96.3 %

(70) bps 95.8 %

96.4 %

(60) bps Service, body and parts and other 53.5 %

58.0 %

(450) bps 51.7 %

52.4 %

(70) bps Total gross profit margin 21.3 %

22.9 %

(170) bps 21.0 %

24.8 %

(190) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 21.2 %

24.7 %

(350) bps 21.3 %

25.7 %

(440) bps

























Retail units sold























New vehicle retail 1,033

1,396

(26.0) %

6,142

7,867

(21.9) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 958

951

0.7 %

4,362

5,049

(13.6) %

Total retail units sold 1,991

2,347

(15.2) %

10,504

12,916

(18.7) %



























Average selling price per retail unit























New vehicle retail $ 82,127

$ 93,027

(11.7) %

$ 90,716

$ 92,993

(2.4) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 65,039

76,487

(15.0) %

66,539

74,889

(11.2) %



























Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)























New vehicle retail $ 10,465

$ 15,297

(31.6) %

$ 11,350

$ 17,417

(34.8) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 11,132

15,951

(30.2) %

13,015

17,598

(26.0) %

Finance and insurance 4,386

5,464

(19.7) %

4,963

5,364

(7.5) %

Total vehicle retail 15,172

21,026

(28) %

17,004

22,852

(25.6) %



NM - not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Current assets







Cash

$ 58,085

$ 61,687 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

22,694

25,053 Inventories

456,087

378,881 Income tax receivable

7,419

7,912 Prepaid expenses and other

2,614

3,316 Total current assets

546,899

476,849









Long-term assets







Property and equipment, net

265,726

158,991 Operating lease assets

26,377

26,984 Goodwill

—

83,460 Intangible assets, net

80,546

81,665 Other assets

2,750

2,769 Deferred income tax asset

15,444

— Total assets

$ 937,742

$ 830,718



















Current liabilities







Floor plan notes payable

446,783

348,735 Other current liabilities

53,197

50,890 Total current liabilities

499,980

399,625









Long-term liabilities







Financing liability, non-current portion, net

91,401

89,770 Revolving line of credit

49,500

— Long-term debt, non-current portion, net

61,429

10,131 Other long-term liabilities

22,242

39,197 Total liabilities

724,552

538,723









Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

56,193

54,983 Stockholders' Equity

156,997

237,012 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 937,742

$ 830,718

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities







Net (loss) income

$ (110,266)

$ 66,393 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:







Stock-based compensation

2,249

2,813 Bad debt expense

12

(526) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

10,954

9,480 Amortization of intangible assets

7,558

7,278 Amortization of debt discount

312

431 Non-cash lease expense

296

173 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment

28

(20) Goodwill Impairment

117,970

— Deferred income taxes

(30,980)

1,872 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(856)

(12,453) Impairment charges

629

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





— Receivables

2,347

6,512 Inventories

(42,901)

(127,594) Prepaid expenses and other

450

(613) Income tax receivable/payable

492

(6,725) Other assets

(199)

(1,146) Accounts payable and Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,425

(17,835) Total Adjustments

73,786

(138,353) Net Cash Used In Operating Activities

$ (36,480)

$ (71,960)























Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported

$ (36,480)

$ (71,960) Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable

98,530

148,180 Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new inventory

(28,751)

— Net cash provided by operating activities, as adjusted

$ 33,299

$ 76,220

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported LIFO Acquisition expense Impairment charge Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues $ 155,343 $ 298 $ — $ — $ 155,642 Selling, general and administrative expenses 46,679

(1,142) — 45,537 Goodwill impairment 117,970 — — (117,970) — (Loss) income from operations (127,011) (298) 1,142 117,970 (8,197) (Loss) income before income tax expense $ (137,785) $ (298) $ 1,142 $ 117,970 $ (18,971) Income tax benefit (expense) 29,820 62 (236) (24,427) 5,219 Net (loss) income $ (107,965) $ (236) $ 906 $ 93,543 $ (13,752)











Diluted net loss per share $ (7.59)





$ (1.09) Shares used for diluted calculation 14,384,961











Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported Gain on change

in fair value of

warrant liabilities LIFO Acquisition

expense Severance and

transition costs Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues $ 189,116 $ — $ (4,153) $ — $ — $ 184,963 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,649 — — (203) (299) 47,147 Income from operations 2,305 — 4,153 203 299 6,960 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,782 (1,782) — — — — (Loss) income before income taxes $ (1,605) $ (1,782) $ 4,153 $ 203 $ 299 1,268 Income tax benefit (expense) 205 — (458) (46) (33) (332) Net (loss) income $ (1,400) $ (1,782) $ 3,695 $ 157 $ 266 $ 936













Diluted net loss per share $ (0.24)







$ (0.02) Shares used for diluted calculation 10,928,362



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported Gain on change

in fair value of

warrant liabilities LIFO Acquisition

expense Severance and

transition costs Impairment

charge Storm

Reserve Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues $ 854,005 $ — $ (3,752) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 850,253 Selling, general and administrative expenses 198,962 — — (2,340) (1,278) (629) (300) 194,415 Goodwill impairment 117,970







(117,970)

— (Loss) income from operations (106,702) — 3,752 2,340 1,278 118,599 300 19,567 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 856 (856) — — — — — — (Loss) income before income taxes $ (140,728) $ (856) $ 3,752 $ 2,340 $ 1,278 $ 118,599 $ 300 $ (15,315) Income tax benefit (expense) 30,462 — (788) (492) (360) (24,920) (106) 3,796 Net (loss) income $ (110,266) $ (856) $ 2,964 $ 1,848 $ 918 $ 93,679 $ 194 $ (11,519)

















Diluted net loss per share $ (8.45)











$ (1.24) Shares used for diluted calculation 13,689,001

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported Gain on change

in fair value of

warrant liabilities LIFO Acquisition

expense Severance and

transition costs Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues $ 998,270 $ — (12,383) $ — $ — $ 985,887 Selling, general and administrative expenses 222,218 — — (286) (900) 221,032 Income from operations 89,715 — 12,383 286 900 103,284 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 12,453 (12,453) — — — — Income (loss) before income taxes $ 85,576 $ (12,453) $ 12,383 $ 286 $ 900 $ 86,692 Income tax expense (19,183) — (3,143) (73) (228) (22,627) Net income (loss) $ 66,393 $ (12,453) $ 9,240 $ 213 $ 672 $ 64,065













Diluted earnings per share $ 2.42







$ 3.05 Shares used for diluted calculation 12,797,796











* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.

SOURCE Lazydays