LAZYDAYS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter revenue increased to $333.8 million from $318.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter 2022 net income per diluted share was $0.35 compared to $1.16 in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted third quarter 2022 net income per diluted share was $0.54 compared to $1.16 for the same period in 2021. Third quarter net income for the quarter was $7.7 million, compared to $31.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $11.1 million, compared to $28.8 million for the same period in 2021.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2022 third quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.19 related to the effects of our LIFO adjustment, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, and certain compliance, legal and executive transition costs. Net non-core charges had no impact on 2021 per share third quarter adjusted results.

Corporate Development

In July 2022 we acquired Dave's Claremore RV in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In October 2022 we added sales operations to our existing service store in Houston, Texas. We estimate these locations will add anticipated annual revenues of over $60 million. With these additions, we operate 18 stores across the United States.

Balance Sheet Update and Share Repurchases

We ended the third quarter with $100.8 million in cash and $61.7 million in availability under our credit facility. Additionally, approximately $20 million of our real estate is currently unfinanced, which we estimate could provide $15 million in capital, for total potential liquidity of $177.5 million.

Year to date through November 3, 2022, we have deployed $44.3 million to repurchase approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $16.54 per share. This represents 18.6% of shares outstanding. Under our existing repurchase authorization, approximately $13.7 million remains available.

Leadership Updates

As previously announced, John North was named Chief Executive Officer on September 6, 2022. Nick Tomashot announced his intention to resign as Chief Financial Officer effective November 15, 2022. He will remain as an advisor through October 31, 2023.

Kelly Porter joined Lazydays on October 31, 2022. She will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer upon the resignation of Mr. Tomashot. In connection with the commencement her service, Lazydays granted Ms. Porter a restricted stock unit award covering 55,762 shares of common stock. This award was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Porter becoming a new employee in accordance with The Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). This restricted stock unit award will vest over three years, with one-third of the award vesting annually on October 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Results of Operations























(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)













































For the Three Months Ended

September 30

%

Increase

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

Increase





2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease) Revenues

























New vehicle retail

$ 203,456

$ 181,395

12.2 %

$ 640,078

$ 550,366

16.3 % Pre-owned vehicle retail

90,725

101,189

(10.3 %)

319,655

260,592

22.7 % Vehicle wholesale

6,622

3,197

107.1 %

18,850

9,917

90.1 % Finance and insurance

18,574

20,130

(7.7 %)

61,591

54,476

13.1 % Service, body and parts, other

14,381

12,817

12.2 %

43,297

37,161

16.5 % Total revenues



333,758

318,728

4.7 %

1,083,471

912,512

18.7 %



























Cost of sales























New vehicle



169,447

144,220

17.5 %

517,161

446,746

15.8 % Pre-owned vehicle

70,468

74,526

(5.4 %)

242,378

194,424

24.7 % Vehicle wholesale

6,812

3,085

120.8 %

19,226

9,391

104.7 % Finance and insurance

681

611

11.5 %

2,227

1,795

24.1 % Service, body and parts, other

6,603

6,678

(1.1 %)

19,932

18,152

9.8 % LIFO



3,904

(655)

NM

8,230

1,409

NM Total cost of sales

257,915

228,465

12.9 %

809,154

671,917

20.4 %



























Depreciation and amortization

4,202

3,717

13.0 %

12,338

10,276

20.1 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses

55,820

48,407

15.3 %

174,569

132,452

31.8 % Income from operations

15,821

38,139

(58.5 %)

87,410

97,867

(10.7 %) Other income/expenses























PPP loan forgiveness

-

-





-

6,626

(100.0 %) Interest expense

(4,603)

(2,006)

129.5 %

(10,900)

(5,733)

90.1 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(521)

2,162

(124.1 %)

10,671

(11,090)

(196.2 %) Inducement Loss on Warrant Conversion

-

-





-

(246)

(100.0 %) Total other income (expense)

(5,124)

156

NM

(229)

(10,443)

NM Income before income tax expense

10,697

38,295

(72.1 %)

87,181

87,424

(0.3 %) Income tax expense

(3,032)

(7,326)

(58.6 %)

(19,388)

(22,299)

(13.1 %) Net income



$ 7,665

$ 30,969

(75.2 %)

$ 67,793

$ 65,125

4.1 % Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,210)

(1,210)

0.0 %

(3,590)

(3,591)

(0.0 %) Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities

$ 6,455

$ 29,759

(78.3 %)

$ 64,203

$ 61,534

4.3 %



























EPS:

























Basic



$ 0.38

$ 1.69

(77.5 %)

$ 3.57

$ 3.58

(0.3 %) Diluted



$ 0.35

$ 1.16

(69.8 %)

$ 2.39

$ 2.90

(17.6 %) Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic



11,132,317

11,556,423

(3.7 %)

11,930,649

11,146,020

7.0 % Diluted



11,883,985

14,924,531

(20.4 %)

13,351,591

13,774,331

(3.1 %)



























NM - Not meaningful





























Total Results Summary























Three Months Ended

%

Nine months ended

%

September 30

Increase

September 30

Increase

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease) Gross Margin





















New Vehicle Retail 16.7 %

20.5 %

(378) bps

19.2 %

18.8 %

38 bps Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail 22.3 %

26.3 %

(402)

24.2 %

25.4 %

(122) Vehicle Wholesale (2.9 %)

3.5 %

(637)

(2.0 %)

5.3 %

(730) Finance & Insurance 96.4 %

97.0 %

(61)

96.4 %

96.7 %

(30) Service, Body & Parts 54.1 %

47.9 %

617

54.0 %

51.2 %

280 Total Gross Margin 22.7 %

28.3 %

(560)

25.3 %

26.4 %

(105) Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO) 23.9 %

28.1 %

(422)

26.1 %

26.5 %

(44)























Unit Sales





















New Vehicle Retail 2,377

2,192

8.4 %

7,103

7,097

0.1 % Used Vehicle Retail 1,335

1,417

(5.8 %)

4,410

3,917

12.6 % Total Retail Units Sold 3,712

3,609

2.9 %

11,512

11,010

4.6 %























Average Selling Price





















New Vehicle Retail $85,594

$82,753

3.4 %

$90,126

$77,571

16.2 % Used Vehicle Retail 67,959

71,411

(4.8 %)

72,484

66,562

8.9 %























Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)





















New Vehicle Retail $14,308

$16,959

(15.6 %)

$17,307

$14,604

18.5 % Used Vehicle Retail 15,174

18,816

(19.4 %)

17,523

16,901

3.7 % Finance and Insurance 4,820

5,408

(10.9 %)

5,157

4,785

7.8 % Total Vehicle Retail 19,388

23,128

(16.2 %)

22,514

20,254

11.2 %























Revenue Mix





















New Vehicle Retail 61.0 %

56.9 %





59.1 %

60.3 %



Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail 27.2 %

31.7 %





29.5 %

28.6 %



Vehicle Wholesale 2.0 %

1.0 %





1.7 %

1.1 %



Finance & Insurance 5.6 %

6.3 %





5.7 %

6.0 %



Service, Body & Parts, Other 4.2 %

4.1 %





4.0 %

4.0 %





100.0 %

100.0 %





100.0 %

100.0 %



























Gross Profit Mix





















New Vehicle Retail 44.8 %

41.2 %





44.8 %

43.1 %



Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail 26.7 %

29.5 %





28.2 %

27.5 %



Vehicle Wholesale (0.3 %)

0.1 %





(0.1 %)

0.2 %



Finance & Insurance 23.6 %

21.6 %





21.6 %

21.9 %



Service, Body & Parts, Other 10.3 %

6.8 %





8.5 %

7.9 %



LIFO (5.1 %)

0.8 %





(3.0 %)

(0.6 %)





100.0 %

100.0 %





100.0 %

100.0 %





























Other Metrics



































Adjusted

As Reported

Adjusted

As Reported



Three months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 SG&A as a % of revenue

17 %

15 %

16 %

15 %

16 %

14 %

16 %

14 %

































SG&A as a % of gross profit

73 %

53 %

73 %

53 %

63 %

54 %

63 %

54 %

































Operating income as a % of revenue

6 %

12 %

5 %

12 %

9 %

11 %

8 %

11 %

































Operating income as a % of gross profit

25 %

43 %

21 %

42 %

35 %

42 %

32 %

41 %

































Pre-tax income as a % of revenue

4 %

12 %

3 %

12 %

8 %

10 %

8 %

10 %

































Net income as a % of revenue

3 %

9 %

2 %

10 %

6 %

8 %

6 %

7 %



























































Same-Store Results Summary























Three months ended

%

Nine months ended

%

September 30

Increase

September 30

Increase

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease) Revenue





















New Vehicle Retail $183.8

$181.4

1.3 %

$550.9

$550.4

0.1 % Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail 83.3

101.2

(17.7 %)

289.0

260.6

10.9 % Vehicle Wholesale 6.2

3.2

93.5 %

17.4

9.9

75.7 % Finance & Insurance 17.0

20.1

(15.5 %)

54.2

54.5

(0.5 %) Service, Body & Parts, Other 13.3

12.8

3.5 %

38.0

37.2

2.4 % Total Revenue 303.5

318.7

(4.8 %)

949.5

912.5

4.1 %























Gross Profit





















New Vehicle Retail $30.4

$37.2

(18.2 %)

$103.6

$103.6

(0.0 %) Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail 18.3

26.7

(31.3 %)

68.4

66.2

3.3 % Vehicle Wholesale (0.2)

0.1

NM

(0.4)

0.5

NM Finance & Insurance 16.4

19.5

(15.9 %)

52.3

52.7

(0.7 %) Service, Body & Parts, Other 7.2

6.1

17.8 %

20.7

19.0

8.8 % LIFO (3.9)

0.7

NM

(8.2)

(1.4)

NM Total Gross Profit 68.3

90.3

(24.4 %)

236.3

240.6

(1.8 %)























Gross Margin





















New Vehicle Retail 16.5 %

20.5 %

(395) bps

18.8 %

18.8 %

(2) bps Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail 22.0 %

26.3 %

(435)

23.7 %

25.4 %

(173) Vehicle Wholesale (3.2 %)

3.5 %

(668)

(2.3 %)

5.3 %

(759) Finance & Insurance 96.5 %

97.0 %

(43)

96.5 %

96.7 %

(18) Service, Body & Parts 54.5 %

47.9 %

666

54.4 %

51.2 %

324 Total Gross Margin 22.5 %

28.3 %

(582)

24.9 %

26.4 %

(148) Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO) 23.8 %

28.1 %

(433)

25.8 %

26.5 %

(76)























Unit Sales





















New Vehicle Retail 2,123

2,192

(3.1 %)

5,950

7,095

(16.1 %) Used Vehicle Retail 1,212

1,417

(14.5 %)

3,900

3,915

(0.4 %) Total Retail Units Sold 3,335

3,609

(7.6 %)

9,850

11,010

(10.5 %)























Average Selling Price





















New Vehicle Retail $86,569

$82,753

4.6 %

$92,584

$77,571

19.4 % Used Vehicle Retail 68,718

71,411

(3.8 %)

74,093

66,562

11.3 %























Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)



















New Vehicle Retail $14,319

$16,959

(15.6 %)

$17,408

$14,604

19.2 % Used Vehicle Retail 15,118

18,816

(19.7 %)

17,532

16,901

3.7 % Finance and Insurance 4,925

5,408

(8.9 %)

5,312

4,785

11.0 % Total Vehicle Retail 19,475

23,128

(15.8 %)

22,728

20,254

12.2 %























NM - Not meaningful















































Other Highlights











































As of



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021













Store Count

























Dealership

17

15

15 Service Center

1

1

1













Days Supply*

























New vehicle inventory

136

83

91













Used vehicle inventory

109

58

89













* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.



























Financial Covenants















Requirement

As of

September 30, 2022

















Fixed charge coverage ratio

Not less than 1.25 to 1

2.94 to 1

















Leverage ratio

Not more than 3.0 to 1

0.21 to 1



















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)





















As of

As of









September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash







$ 100,774

$ 98,120 Receivables, net 25,079

30,604 Inventories







319,436

242,906 Other current assets





9,616

4,005 Total current assets





454,905

375,635















Property and equipment, net



145,217

120,748 Intangible assets, net





166,958

168,118 Other assets







29,986

33,627 Total assets







$ 797,066

$ 698,128















Floor plan notes payable, net



290,298

192,220 Other current liabilities





58,514

74,130 Total current liabilities





348,812

266,350















Financing liability, non-current portion, net

108,990

102,466 Long term debt, non-current portion, net

10,924

13,684 Other current liabilities





41,231

54,519 Total liabilities







509,957

437,019















Series A Convertible Preferred Stock



54,983

54,983















Stockholders' Equity





232,126

206,126 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 797,066

$ 698,128

















Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Dollar amounts in thousands)







For the nine months ended

September 30, 2022

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2021

























































Cash Flows From Operating Activities









Net income

$ 67,793

$ 65,125



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash









provided by operating activities:











Stock based compensation 2,083

815





Bad debt expense 76

11





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 6,893

6,068





Amortization of intangible assets 5,445

4,208





Amortization of debt discount 248

178





Non-cash lease expense 131

42





Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment (18)

136





PPP loan forgiveness -

(6,626)





Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (10,671)

11,090





Inducement loss on warrant conversion -

246



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables 5,884

(8,770)





Inventories (68,046)

(4,801)





Prepaid expenses and other (1,027)

(1,229)





Income tax receivable/payable (4,584)

2,976





Other assets (591)

(109)





Accounts payable, accrued expenses











and other current liabilities (11,124)

16,872





















Total Adjustments (75,301)

21,107





















Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities (7,508)

86,232









































For the nine months ended

September 30, 2022

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2021









































Net cash provided by operating activities









As Reported $ (7,508)

$ 86,232



Floor plan notes payable, net 89,835

(23,995)

Adjusted



$ 82,327

$ 62,237



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments































Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income $7.7

$31.0

$67.8

$65.1 Basic Earnings per share $0.38

$1.69

$3.57

$3.58 Fully diluted earnings per share $0.35

$1.16

$2.39

$2.90















Adjustments (pre-tax)













LIFO Adjustment $3.9

($0.7)

$8.2

$1.4 Transaction costs -

0.7

0.1

1.5 PPP Loan forgiveness -

-

-

(6.6) Gain/(Loss) on sale of property and equipment -

-

-

- Loss (gain) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities * 0.5

(2.2)

(10.7)

11.1 Inducement loss on warrant conversions -

-

-

0.2 Compliance/Legal costs/Executive Transitions 0.1

-

0.6

- Tax impact of adjustments at effective rate (1.1)

(0.0)

(2.0)

0.8 Net Adjustments $3.4

($2.1)

($3.8)

$8.4















Adjusted Net Income $11.1

$28.8

$64.0

$73.5 Basic Earnings per share $0.58

$1.69

$3.36

$4.07 Fully diluted earnings per share $0.54

$1.16

$2.74

$3.29















* In periods where the change in fair value of warrant liabilities is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item































