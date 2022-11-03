LAZYDAYS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Nov 03, 2022, 08:00 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third quarter revenue increased to $333.8 million from $318.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Third quarter 2022 net income per diluted share was $0.35 compared to $1.16 in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted third quarter 2022 net income per diluted share was $0.54 compared to $1.16 for the same period in 2021. Third quarter net income for the quarter was $7.7 million, compared to $31.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $11.1 million, compared to $28.8 million for the same period in 2021.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2022 third quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.19 related to the effects of our LIFO adjustment, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, and certain compliance, legal and executive transition costs. Net non-core charges had no impact on 2021 per share third quarter adjusted results.
Corporate Development
In July 2022 we acquired Dave's Claremore RV in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In October 2022 we added sales operations to our existing service store in Houston, Texas. We estimate these locations will add anticipated annual revenues of over $60 million. With these additions, we operate 18 stores across the United States.
Balance Sheet Update and Share Repurchases
We ended the third quarter with $100.8 million in cash and $61.7 million in availability under our credit facility. Additionally, approximately $20 million of our real estate is currently unfinanced, which we estimate could provide $15 million in capital, for total potential liquidity of $177.5 million.
Year to date through November 3, 2022, we have deployed $44.3 million to repurchase approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $16.54 per share. This represents 18.6% of shares outstanding. Under our existing repurchase authorization, approximately $13.7 million remains available.
Leadership Updates
As previously announced, John North was named Chief Executive Officer on September 6, 2022. Nick Tomashot announced his intention to resign as Chief Financial Officer effective November 15, 2022. He will remain as an advisor through October 31, 2023.
Kelly Porter joined Lazydays on October 31, 2022. She will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer upon the resignation of Mr. Tomashot. In connection with the commencement her service, Lazydays granted Ms. Porter a restricted stock unit award covering 55,762 shares of common stock. This award was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Porter becoming a new employee in accordance with The Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). This restricted stock unit award will vest over three years, with one-third of the award vesting annually on October 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Conference Call Information:
The Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 3, 2022 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (888) 440-6203 using Conference ID 1488544. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.
ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV
As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.
Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."
Forward‐Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:
- Our ability to improve store performance;
- Anticipated acquisition opportunities and additions of dealership locations to our portfolio in the future, and our ability to improve earnings and achieve returns on investments;
- Anticipated revenues from acquired and open point stores; and
- Anticipated availability of liquidity from our credit facility and unfinanced operating real estate.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted pre-tax margin and net profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, leveraged EBITDA and adjusted total debt. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the attached tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.
Contact:
Angela Johnson
+1 (813) 204-4099
[email protected]
|
Results of Operations
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
%
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
%
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Decrease)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Decrease)
|
Revenues
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 203,456
|
$ 181,395
|
12.2 %
|
$ 640,078
|
$ 550,366
|
16.3 %
|
Pre-owned vehicle retail
|
90,725
|
101,189
|
(10.3 %)
|
319,655
|
260,592
|
22.7 %
|
Vehicle wholesale
|
6,622
|
3,197
|
107.1 %
|
18,850
|
9,917
|
90.1 %
|
Finance and insurance
|
18,574
|
20,130
|
(7.7 %)
|
61,591
|
54,476
|
13.1 %
|
Service, body and parts, other
|
14,381
|
12,817
|
12.2 %
|
43,297
|
37,161
|
16.5 %
|
Total revenues
|
333,758
|
318,728
|
4.7 %
|
1,083,471
|
912,512
|
18.7 %
|
Cost of sales
|
New vehicle
|
169,447
|
144,220
|
17.5 %
|
517,161
|
446,746
|
15.8 %
|
Pre-owned vehicle
|
70,468
|
74,526
|
(5.4 %)
|
242,378
|
194,424
|
24.7 %
|
Vehicle wholesale
|
6,812
|
3,085
|
120.8 %
|
19,226
|
9,391
|
104.7 %
|
Finance and insurance
|
681
|
611
|
11.5 %
|
2,227
|
1,795
|
24.1 %
|
Service, body and parts, other
|
6,603
|
6,678
|
(1.1 %)
|
19,932
|
18,152
|
9.8 %
|
LIFO
|
3,904
|
(655)
|
NM
|
8,230
|
1,409
|
NM
|
Total cost of sales
|
257,915
|
228,465
|
12.9 %
|
809,154
|
671,917
|
20.4 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,202
|
3,717
|
13.0 %
|
12,338
|
10,276
|
20.1 %
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
55,820
|
48,407
|
15.3 %
|
174,569
|
132,452
|
31.8 %
|
Income from operations
|
15,821
|
38,139
|
(58.5 %)
|
87,410
|
97,867
|
(10.7 %)
|
Other income/expenses
|
PPP loan forgiveness
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,626
|
(100.0 %)
|
Interest expense
|
(4,603)
|
(2,006)
|
129.5 %
|
(10,900)
|
(5,733)
|
90.1 %
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
(521)
|
2,162
|
(124.1 %)
|
10,671
|
(11,090)
|
(196.2 %)
|
Inducement Loss on Warrant Conversion
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(246)
|
(100.0 %)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
(5,124)
|
156
|
NM
|
(229)
|
(10,443)
|
NM
|
Income before income tax expense
|
10,697
|
38,295
|
(72.1 %)
|
87,181
|
87,424
|
(0.3 %)
|
Income tax expense
|
(3,032)
|
(7,326)
|
(58.6 %)
|
(19,388)
|
(22,299)
|
(13.1 %)
|
Net income
|
$ 7,665
|
$ 30,969
|
(75.2 %)
|
$ 67,793
|
$ 65,125
|
4.1 %
|
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
|
(1,210)
|
(1,210)
|
0.0 %
|
(3,590)
|
(3,591)
|
(0.0 %)
|
Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities
|
$ 6,455
|
$ 29,759
|
(78.3 %)
|
$ 64,203
|
$ 61,534
|
4.3 %
|
EPS:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 1.69
|
(77.5 %)
|
$ 3.57
|
$ 3.58
|
(0.3 %)
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 1.16
|
(69.8 %)
|
$ 2.39
|
$ 2.90
|
(17.6 %)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
11,132,317
|
11,556,423
|
(3.7 %)
|
11,930,649
|
11,146,020
|
7.0 %
|
Diluted
|
11,883,985
|
14,924,531
|
(20.4 %)
|
13,351,591
|
13,774,331
|
(3.1 %)
|
NM - Not meaningful
|
Total Results Summary
|
Three Months Ended
|
%
|
Nine months ended
|
%
|
September 30
|
Increase
|
September 30
|
Increase
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Decrease)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Decrease)
|
Gross Margin
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
16.7 %
|
20.5 %
|
(378) bps
|
19.2 %
|
18.8 %
|
38 bps
|
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
|
22.3 %
|
26.3 %
|
(402)
|
24.2 %
|
25.4 %
|
(122)
|
Vehicle Wholesale
|
(2.9 %)
|
3.5 %
|
(637)
|
(2.0 %)
|
5.3 %
|
(730)
|
Finance & Insurance
|
96.4 %
|
97.0 %
|
(61)
|
96.4 %
|
96.7 %
|
(30)
|
Service, Body & Parts
|
54.1 %
|
47.9 %
|
617
|
54.0 %
|
51.2 %
|
280
|
Total Gross Margin
|
22.7 %
|
28.3 %
|
(560)
|
25.3 %
|
26.4 %
|
(105)
|
Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO)
|
23.9 %
|
28.1 %
|
(422)
|
26.1 %
|
26.5 %
|
(44)
|
Unit Sales
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
2,377
|
2,192
|
8.4 %
|
7,103
|
7,097
|
0.1 %
|
Used Vehicle Retail
|
1,335
|
1,417
|
(5.8 %)
|
4,410
|
3,917
|
12.6 %
|
Total Retail Units Sold
|
3,712
|
3,609
|
2.9 %
|
11,512
|
11,010
|
4.6 %
|
Average Selling Price
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
$85,594
|
$82,753
|
3.4 %
|
$90,126
|
$77,571
|
16.2 %
|
Used Vehicle Retail
|
67,959
|
71,411
|
(4.8 %)
|
72,484
|
66,562
|
8.9 %
|
Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
$14,308
|
$16,959
|
(15.6 %)
|
$17,307
|
$14,604
|
18.5 %
|
Used Vehicle Retail
|
15,174
|
18,816
|
(19.4 %)
|
17,523
|
16,901
|
3.7 %
|
Finance and Insurance
|
4,820
|
5,408
|
(10.9 %)
|
5,157
|
4,785
|
7.8 %
|
Total Vehicle Retail
|
19,388
|
23,128
|
(16.2 %)
|
22,514
|
20,254
|
11.2 %
|
Revenue Mix
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
61.0 %
|
56.9 %
|
59.1 %
|
60.3 %
|
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
|
27.2 %
|
31.7 %
|
29.5 %
|
28.6 %
|
Vehicle Wholesale
|
2.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
1.7 %
|
1.1 %
|
Finance & Insurance
|
5.6 %
|
6.3 %
|
5.7 %
|
6.0 %
|
Service, Body & Parts, Other
|
4.2 %
|
4.1 %
|
4.0 %
|
4.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Gross Profit Mix
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
44.8 %
|
41.2 %
|
44.8 %
|
43.1 %
|
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
|
26.7 %
|
29.5 %
|
28.2 %
|
27.5 %
|
Vehicle Wholesale
|
(0.3 %)
|
0.1 %
|
(0.1 %)
|
0.2 %
|
Finance & Insurance
|
23.6 %
|
21.6 %
|
21.6 %
|
21.9 %
|
Service, Body & Parts, Other
|
10.3 %
|
6.8 %
|
8.5 %
|
7.9 %
|
LIFO
|
(5.1 %)
|
0.8 %
|
(3.0 %)
|
(0.6 %)
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Other Metrics
|
Adjusted
|
As Reported
|
Adjusted
|
As Reported
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
SG&A as a % of revenue
|
17 %
|
15 %
|
16 %
|
15 %
|
16 %
|
14 %
|
16 %
|
14 %
|
SG&A as a % of gross profit
|
73 %
|
53 %
|
73 %
|
53 %
|
63 %
|
54 %
|
63 %
|
54 %
|
Operating income as a % of revenue
|
6 %
|
12 %
|
5 %
|
12 %
|
9 %
|
11 %
|
8 %
|
11 %
|
Operating income as a % of gross profit
|
25 %
|
43 %
|
21 %
|
42 %
|
35 %
|
42 %
|
32 %
|
41 %
|
Pre-tax income as a % of revenue
|
4 %
|
12 %
|
3 %
|
12 %
|
8 %
|
10 %
|
8 %
|
10 %
|
Net income as a % of revenue
|
3 %
|
9 %
|
2 %
|
10 %
|
6 %
|
8 %
|
6 %
|
7 %
|
Same-Store Results Summary
|
Three months ended
|
%
|
Nine months ended
|
%
|
September 30
|
Increase
|
September 30
|
Increase
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Decrease)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Decrease)
|
Revenue
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
$183.8
|
$181.4
|
1.3 %
|
$550.9
|
$550.4
|
0.1 %
|
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
|
83.3
|
101.2
|
(17.7 %)
|
289.0
|
260.6
|
10.9 %
|
Vehicle Wholesale
|
6.2
|
3.2
|
93.5 %
|
17.4
|
9.9
|
75.7 %
|
Finance & Insurance
|
17.0
|
20.1
|
(15.5 %)
|
54.2
|
54.5
|
(0.5 %)
|
Service, Body & Parts, Other
|
13.3
|
12.8
|
3.5 %
|
38.0
|
37.2
|
2.4 %
|
Total Revenue
|
303.5
|
318.7
|
(4.8 %)
|
949.5
|
912.5
|
4.1 %
|
Gross Profit
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
$30.4
|
$37.2
|
(18.2 %)
|
$103.6
|
$103.6
|
(0.0 %)
|
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
|
18.3
|
26.7
|
(31.3 %)
|
68.4
|
66.2
|
3.3 %
|
Vehicle Wholesale
|
(0.2)
|
0.1
|
NM
|
(0.4)
|
0.5
|
NM
|
Finance & Insurance
|
16.4
|
19.5
|
(15.9 %)
|
52.3
|
52.7
|
(0.7 %)
|
Service, Body & Parts, Other
|
7.2
|
6.1
|
17.8 %
|
20.7
|
19.0
|
8.8 %
|
LIFO
|
(3.9)
|
0.7
|
NM
|
(8.2)
|
(1.4)
|
NM
|
Total Gross Profit
|
68.3
|
90.3
|
(24.4 %)
|
236.3
|
240.6
|
(1.8 %)
|
Gross Margin
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
16.5 %
|
20.5 %
|
(395) bps
|
18.8 %
|
18.8 %
|
(2) bps
|
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
|
22.0 %
|
26.3 %
|
(435)
|
23.7 %
|
25.4 %
|
(173)
|
Vehicle Wholesale
|
(3.2 %)
|
3.5 %
|
(668)
|
(2.3 %)
|
5.3 %
|
(759)
|
Finance & Insurance
|
96.5 %
|
97.0 %
|
(43)
|
96.5 %
|
96.7 %
|
(18)
|
Service, Body & Parts
|
54.5 %
|
47.9 %
|
666
|
54.4 %
|
51.2 %
|
324
|
Total Gross Margin
|
22.5 %
|
28.3 %
|
(582)
|
24.9 %
|
26.4 %
|
(148)
|
Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO)
|
23.8 %
|
28.1 %
|
(433)
|
25.8 %
|
26.5 %
|
(76)
|
Unit Sales
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
2,123
|
2,192
|
(3.1 %)
|
5,950
|
7,095
|
(16.1 %)
|
Used Vehicle Retail
|
1,212
|
1,417
|
(14.5 %)
|
3,900
|
3,915
|
(0.4 %)
|
Total Retail Units Sold
|
3,335
|
3,609
|
(7.6 %)
|
9,850
|
11,010
|
(10.5 %)
|
Average Selling Price
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
$86,569
|
$82,753
|
4.6 %
|
$92,584
|
$77,571
|
19.4 %
|
Used Vehicle Retail
|
68,718
|
71,411
|
(3.8 %)
|
74,093
|
66,562
|
11.3 %
|
Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)
|
New Vehicle Retail
|
$14,319
|
$16,959
|
(15.6 %)
|
$17,408
|
$14,604
|
19.2 %
|
Used Vehicle Retail
|
15,118
|
18,816
|
(19.7 %)
|
17,532
|
16,901
|
3.7 %
|
Finance and Insurance
|
4,925
|
5,408
|
(8.9 %)
|
5,312
|
4,785
|
11.0 %
|
Total Vehicle Retail
|
19,475
|
23,128
|
(15.8 %)
|
22,728
|
20,254
|
12.2 %
|
NM - Not meaningful
|
Other Highlights
|
As of
|
September 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
September 30, 2021
|
Store Count
|
Dealership
|
17
|
15
|
15
|
Service Center
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Days Supply*
|
New vehicle inventory
|
136
|
83
|
91
|
Used vehicle inventory
|
109
|
58
|
89
|
* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.
|
Financial Covenants
|
Requirement
|
As of
|
Fixed charge coverage ratio
|
Not less than 1.25 to 1
|
2.94 to 1
|
Leverage ratio
|
Not more than 3.0 to 1
|
0.21 to 1
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)
|
As of
|
As of
|
September 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Cash
|
$ 100,774
|
$ 98,120
|
Receivables, net
|
25,079
|
30,604
|
Inventories
|
319,436
|
242,906
|
Other current assets
|
9,616
|
4,005
|
Total current assets
|
454,905
|
375,635
|
Property and equipment, net
|
145,217
|
120,748
|
Intangible assets, net
|
166,958
|
168,118
|
Other assets
|
29,986
|
33,627
|
Total assets
|
$ 797,066
|
$ 698,128
|
Floor plan notes payable, net
|
290,298
|
192,220
|
Other current liabilities
|
58,514
|
74,130
|
Total current liabilities
|
348,812
|
266,350
|
Financing liability, non-current portion, net
|
108,990
|
102,466
|
Long term debt, non-current portion, net
|
10,924
|
13,684
|
Other current liabilities
|
41,231
|
54,519
|
Total liabilities
|
509,957
|
437,019
|
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
|
54,983
|
54,983
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
232,126
|
206,126
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 797,066
|
$ 698,128
|
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
For the nine months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$ 67,793
|
$ 65,125
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
provided by operating activities:
|
Stock based compensation
|
2,083
|
815
|
Bad debt expense
|
76
|
11
|
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|
6,893
|
6,068
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
5,445
|
4,208
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
248
|
178
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
131
|
42
|
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment
|
(18)
|
136
|
PPP loan forgiveness
|
-
|
(6,626)
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
(10,671)
|
11,090
|
Inducement loss on warrant conversion
|
-
|
246
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Receivables
|
5,884
|
(8,770)
|
Inventories
|
(68,046)
|
(4,801)
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
(1,027)
|
(1,229)
|
Income tax receivable/payable
|
(4,584)
|
2,976
|
Other assets
|
(591)
|
(109)
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses
|
and other current liabilities
|
(11,124)
|
16,872
|
Total Adjustments
|
(75,301)
|
21,107
|
Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities
|
(7,508)
|
86,232
|
For the nine months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
As Reported
|
$ (7,508)
|
$ 86,232
|
Floor plan notes payable, net
|
89,835
|
(23,995)
|
Adjusted
|
$ 82,327
|
$ 62,237
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30
|
September 30
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net Income
|
$7.7
|
$31.0
|
$67.8
|
$65.1
|
Basic Earnings per share
|
$0.38
|
$1.69
|
$3.57
|
$3.58
|
Fully diluted earnings per share
|
$0.35
|
$1.16
|
$2.39
|
$2.90
|
Adjustments (pre-tax)
|
LIFO Adjustment
|
$3.9
|
($0.7)
|
$8.2
|
$1.4
|
Transaction costs
|
-
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
PPP Loan forgiveness
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6.6)
|
Gain/(Loss) on sale of property and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities *
|
0.5
|
(2.2)
|
(10.7)
|
11.1
|
Inducement loss on warrant conversions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.2
|
Compliance/Legal costs/Executive Transitions
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.6
|
-
|
Tax impact of adjustments at effective rate
|
(1.1)
|
(0.0)
|
(2.0)
|
0.8
|
Net Adjustments
|
$3.4
|
($2.1)
|
($3.8)
|
$8.4
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$11.1
|
$28.8
|
$64.0
|
$73.5
|
Basic Earnings per share
|
$0.58
|
$1.69
|
$3.36
|
$4.07
|
Fully diluted earnings per share
|
$0.54
|
$1.16
|
$2.74
|
$3.29
|
* In periods where the change in fair value of warrant liabilities is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not
|
affected by this line item
SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.
Share this article