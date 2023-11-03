LAZYDAYS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $280.7 million from $333.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 net loss was $(5.6) million compared to net income of $7.7 million for the same period in 2022. Third quarter 2023 adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $(2.9) million compared to net income of $14.4 million for the same period in 2022. Third quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $(0.48) compared to net income per diluted share of $0.35 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted third quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $(0.29) compared to net income per diluted share of $0.54 for the same period in 2022.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the third quarter of 2023 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.19 per diluted share related to our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs. The third quarter of 2022 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.19 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment and severance and transition costs.

Year to date net loss was $(2.3) million compared to net income of $67.8 million for the same period in 2022. Year to date 2023 adjusted net income was $2.2 million compared to net income of $66.1 million for the same period in 2022. Year to date 2023 net loss per diluted share was $(0.49) compared to net income per diluted share of $2.39 for the same period in 2022, and adjusted net loss per diluted share was $(0.07) compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $2.74 for the same period in 2022.

The adjusted year to date results for the nine months of 2023 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.42 related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses, severance and transition costs, an impairment charge and a storm reserve. The adjusted year to date results for the same period in 2022 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.35 related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs.

Corporate Development
As previously announced, during the quarter we acquired Buddy Gregg Motorhomes in Knoxville, Tennessee as well as Century RV in Longmont, Colorado. We also opened our Wilmington, Ohio greenfield location. We estimate these stores will add $125 million in revenues at steady state.

In July we closed our Maryville, Tennessee location due to the expansion of the Alcoa Highway by the Tennessee DOT. In September we closed our Burns Harbor, Indiana location, consolidating operations into our nearby Elkhart, Indiana location.

Earlier this week we announced the opening of our Fort Pierce, Florida greenfield and we remain on track to open our Surprise, Arizona greenfield location in the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet Update
We ended the third quarter with total estimated liquidity of $67.8 million including cash of $32.9 million, $4.6 million of availability on our revolving credit facility and $30.2 million in available from undrawn floor plan capacity and our floor plan offset account. Additionally, we hold approximately $95.5 million of unfinanced real estate that we estimate could provide $80.6 million of additional liquidity.  

On September 12, 2023, we filed a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a rights offering.  The Rights Offering was made effective by the SEC October 23, 2023 and the subscription period will expire on November 14, 2023. Assuming the rights offering is fully subscribed, we estimate the total purchase price of the shares offered in the rights offering, representing the aggregate net proceeds received by us, will be approximately $99.6 million. We expect the net proceeds of the offering will be used for our growth initiatives including acquisitions and new business development activities and general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or refinancing some or all of our existing or future debt facilities.

Conference Call Information
We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday, November 3, 2023 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

About Lazydays
Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, we are growing our network through both acquisitions and new builds. Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY".

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:

  • Anticipated revenues from acquired and open point stores; and
  • Anticipated availability of liquidity from our credit facility and unfinanced operating real estate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cost of goods sold, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue, adjusted operating income as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted pre-tax income as a percentage of revenue and adjusted net income as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

Contact:
Results of Operations

Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

(In thousands except share and per share
amounts)

2023

2022

%
Change

2023

2022

%
Change

Revenue






New vehicle retail

$     172,898

$     203,456

(15.0) %

$     532,397

$     640,078

(16.8) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

75,059

90,725

(17.3) %

250,825

319,655

(21.5) %

Vehicle wholesale

2,056

6,622

(69.0) %

5,480

18,850

(70.9) %

Finance and insurance

16,462

18,574

(11.4) %

51,085

61,591

(17.1) %

Service, body and parts and other

14,207

14,381

(1.2) %

44,931

43,297

3.8 %

Total revenue

280,682

333,758

(15.9) %

884,718

1,083,471

(18.3) %








Cost applicable to revenues






New vehicle retail

154,181

169,445

(9.0) %

465,656

517,160

(10.0) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

59,693

70,469

(15.3) %

199,646

242,379

(17.6) %

Vehicle wholesale

2,026

6,813

(70.3) %

5,432

19,226

(71.7) %

Finance and insurance

569

676

(15.8) %

2,072

2,216

(6.5) %

Service, body and parts and other

7,109

6,887

3.2 %

21,807

21,263

2.6 %

LIFO

2,663

3,904

(31.8) %

4,049

8,230

(50.8) %

Total cost applicable to revenue

226,241

258,194

(12.4) %

698,662

810,474

(13.8) %

Gross profit

54,441

75,564

(28.0) %

186,056

272,997

(31.8) %








Depreciation and amortization

4,602

4,202

9.5 %

13,464

12,338

9.1 %

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

48,250

55,541

(13.1) %

152,262

173,249

(12.1) %

Income from operations

1,589

15,821

(90.0) %

20,330

87,410

(76.7) %

Other income (expense)






Floor plan interest expense

(6,258)

(2,621)

138.8 %

(17,624)

(5,063)

248.1 %

Other interest expense

(2,701)

(1,982)

36.3 %

(6,484)

(5,837)

11.1 %

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(521)

(100.0) %

856

10,671

(92.0) %

Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment

(21)

NM

(21)

NM

Total other (expense) income, net

(8,980)

(5,124)

75.3 %

(23,273)

(229)

NM

Income (loss) before income tax expense

(7,391)

10,697

(169.1) %

(2,943)

87,181

(103.4) %

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,805

(3,032)

(159.5) %

642

(19,388)

(103.3) %

Net income (loss)

(5,586)

7,665

(172.9) %

(2,301)

67,793

(103.4) %

Dividends on Series A convertible preferred
stock

(1,210)

(1,210)

— %

(3,590)

(3,590)

— %

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income
attributable to common stock and participating
securities

$       (6,796)

$         6,455

(205.3) %

$       (5,891)

$       64,203

(109.2) %








EPS:






Basic

$         (0.48)

$           0.38

(226.3) %

$         (0.44)

$           3.57

(112.3) %

Diluted

$         (0.48)

$           0.35

(237.1) %

$         (0.49)

$           2.39

(120.5) %

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

14,263,367

11,132,317

28.1 %

13,470,219

11,930,649

12.9 %

Diluted

14,263,367

11,883,985

20.0 %

13,470,219

13,351,591

0.9 %

NM - not Meaningful

Total Results Summary

Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Gross profit margins








New vehicle retail

10.8 %

16.7 %

(590)

bps

12.5 %

19.2 %

(670)

bps

Pre-owned vehicle retail

20.5 %

22.3 %

(180)

bps

20.4 %

24.2 %

(380)

bps

Vehicle wholesale

1.5 %

(2.9) %

440

bps

0.9 %

(2.0) %

290

bps

Finance and insurance

96.5 %

96.4 %

10

bps

95.9 %

96.4 %

(50)

bps

Service, body and parts and other

50.0 %

52.1 %

(210)

bps

51.5 %

50.9 %

60

bps

Total gross profit margin

19.4 %

22.6 %

(320)

bps

21.0 %

25.2 %

(420)

bps

Total gross profit margin (excluding
LIFO)

20.3 %

23.8 %

(350)

bps

21.5 %

26.0 %

(450)

bps










Retail units sold








New vehicle retail

2,046

2,377

(331)

6,005

7,102

(1,097)

Pre-owned vehicle retail

1,162

1,335

(173)

3,854

4,410

(556)

Total retail units sold

3,208

3,712

(504)

9,859

11,512

(1,653)










Average selling price per retail unit








New vehicle retail

$  84,505

$  85,594

$  (1,089)

$  88,659

$  90,126

$  (1,467)

Pre-owned vehicle retail

64,595

67,959

(3,364)

65,082

72,484

(7,402)










Average gross profit per retail unit
(excluding LIFO)








New vehicle retail

$    9,148

$  14,308

$  (5,160)

$  11,114

$  17,307

$  (6,193)

Pre-owned vehicle retail

13,224

15,174

(1,950)

13,279

17,523

(4,244)

Finance and insurance

4,954

4,822

132

4,972

5,158

(186)










Revenue mix








New vehicle retail

61.6 %

61.0 %


60.2 %

59.1 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

26.7 %

27.2 %


28.4 %

29.5 %

Vehicle wholesale

0.7 %

2.0 %


0.6 %

1.7 %

Finance and insurance

5.9 %

5.6 %


5.8 %

5.7 %

Service, body and parts and other

5.1 %

4.3 %


5.1 %

4.0 %


100.0 %

100.0 %


100.0 %

100.0 %











Gross profit mix








New vehicle retail

34.4 %

45.0 %


35.9 %

45.0 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

28.2 %

26.8 %


27.5 %

28.3 %

Vehicle wholesale

0.1 %

(0.3) %


— %

(0.1) %

Finance and insurance

29.2 %

23.7 %


26.3 %

21.7 %

Service, body and parts and other

13.0 %

9.9 %


12.4 %

8.1 %

LIFO

(4.9) %

(5.2) %


(2.2) %

(3.0) %


100.0 %

100.0 %


100.0 %

100.0 %

Other Metrics 

Adjusted

As Reported

Adjusted

As Reported

Three months
ended
September 30,

Three months
ended
September 30,

Nine months
ended
September 30,

Nine months
ended
September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

SG&A as a % of revenue

16.7 %

16.5 %

17.2 %

16.6 %

16.8 %

15.9 %

17.2 %

16.0 %

SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO

82.1 %

77.0 %

84.5 %

77.5 %

78.3 %

65.2 %

80.1 %

65.4 %

Income from operations as a % of revenue

2.0 %

6.0 %

0.6 %

4.7 %

3.1 %

8.9 %

2.3 %

8.1 %

Income from operations as a % of gross
profit, excluding LIFO

9.8 %

28.1 %

2.8 %

22.1 %

14.6 %

36.4 %

10.7 %

33.0 %

Income (loss) before income taxes as % of
revenue

(1.2) %

4.6 %

(2.6) %

3.2 %

0.4 %

7.9 %

(0.3) %

8.0 %

Net income (loss) as a % of revenue

(1.0) %

4.3 %

(2.0) %

2.3 %

0.3 %

6.1 %

(0.3) %

6.3 %

Other Highlights

As of


September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Store Count



Dealerships

21

18





Days Supply*



New vehicle inventory

171

250

Pre-owned vehicle inventory                                                   

133

78

*      Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.

Financial Covenants


As of


Requirement

September 30, 2023

Fixed charge coverage ratio                             

Not less than 1.25 to 1

1.63

Leverage ratio

Not more than 3.0 to 1

3.00

Current ratio

Not less than 1.15 to 1

1.16

Same-Store Results Summary

Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,


(In thousands, except vehicle and
per vehicle data)

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Revenues











New vehicle retail

$   150,103

$   187,323

(19.9) %

$   472,339

$   601,706

(21.5) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

66,507

85,931

(22.6) %

227,935

305,378

(25.4) %

Vehicle wholesale

2,054

6,615

(68.9) %

5,233

18,790

(72.2) %

Finance and insurance

13,915

17,331

(19.7) %

45,257

58,589

(22.8) %

Service, body and parts and other

12,565

13,782

(8.8) %

40,284

41,701

(3.4) %

Total revenues

245,144

310,982

(21.2) %

791,048

1,026,164

(22.9) %













Gross profit











New vehicle retail

15,690

31,253

(49.8) %

58,899

115,661

(49.1) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

13,279

19,086

(30.4) %

46,109

73,684

(37.4) %

Vehicle wholesale

31

(191)

NM

51

(373)

NM

Finance and insurance

13,437

16,702

(19.5) %

43,400

56,462

(23.1) %

Service, body and parts and other

6,537

7,023

(6.9) %

20,651

21,050

(1.9) %

LIFO

(2,663)

(3,903)

(31.8) %

(4,049)

(8,230)

(50.8) %

Total gross profit

46,311

69,970

(33.8) %

165,061

258,254

(36.1) %













Gross profit margins











New vehicle retail

10.5 %

16.7 %

(620)

bps

12.5 %

19.2 %

(670)

bps

Pre-owned vehicle retail

20.0 %

22.2 %

(220)

bps

20.2 %

24.1 %

(390)

bps

Vehicle wholesale

1.5 %

(2.9) %

440

bps

1.0 %

(2.0) %

300

bps

Finance and insurance

96.6 %

96.4 %

20

bps

95.9 %

96.4 %

(50)

bps

Service, body and parts and other

52.0 %

51.0 %

100

bps

51.3 %

50.5 %

80

bps

Total gross profit margin

18.9 %

22.5 %

(360)

bps

20.9 %

25.2 %

(430)

bps

Total gross profit margin
(excluding LIFO)

20.0 %

23.8 %

(380)

bps

21.4 %

26.0 %

(460)

bps













Retail units sold











New vehicle retail

1,683

2,121

(20.7) %

5,109

6,471

(21.0) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

1,011

1,227

(17.6) %

3,404

4,098

(16.9) %

Total retail units sold

2,694

3,348

(19.5) %

8,513

10,569

(19.5) %













Average selling price per retail unit











New vehicle retail

$     89,188

$     88,318

1.0 %

$     92,452

$     92,985

(0.6) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

$     65,783

$     70,033

(6.1) %

$     66,961

$     74,519

(10.1) %













Average gross profit per retail unit
(excluding LIFO)











New vehicle retail

$       9,323

$     14,735

(36.7) %

$     11,528

$     17,874

(35.5) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

$     13,135

$     15,555

(15.6) %

$     13,546

$     17,981

(24.7) %

Finance and insurance

$       4,988

$       4,989

— %

$       5,098

$       5,342

(4.6) %

NM - not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022

Current assets



  Cash

$                                 32,922

$                                  61,687

  Receivables, net

21,823

25,053

  Inventories

385,329

378,881

  Other current assets

12,421

11,228

    Total current assets

452,495

476,849





Long-term assets



  Property and equipment, net

247,752

158,991

  Goodwill and intangible assets, net

184,551

165,125

  Other assets

30,745

29,753

    Total assets

$                               915,543

$                                830,718





Current liabilities



  Floor plan notes payable

334,218

348,735

  Other current liabilities

56,092

50,890

    Total current liabilities

390,310

399,625





Long-term liabilities



  Financing liability, non-current portion, net

92,073

89,770

  Revolving line of credit

45,000

  Long-term debt, non-current portion, net

28,513

10,131

  Other long-term liabilities

38,824

39,197

    Total liabilities

594,720

538,723





  Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

54,983

54,983

  Stockholders' Equity

265,840

237,012

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                               915,543

$                                830,718

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

Nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Cash Flows From Operating Activities



Net income (loss)

$            (2,301)

$           67,793

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:



Stock based compensation

2,067

2,083

Bad debt expense

9

76

Depreciation of property and equipment

7,992

6,893

Amortization of intangible assets

5,501

5,445

Amortization of debt discount

327

248

Non-cash lease expense

201

131

Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment

21

(18)

Deferred income taxes

(116)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(856)

(10,671)

Tax benefit related to stock-based awards


Impairment charges

629

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):



Receivables

3,221

5,884

Inventories

18,427

(68,046)

Prepaid expenses and other

(1,196)

(1,027)

Income tax receivable/payable

(621)

(4,584)

Other assets

(169)

(591)

Accounts payable

5,511

(5,590)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,787

(5,534)

Total Adjustments

42,735

(75,301)

Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities

40,434

(7,508)












Nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities



As reported

$           40,434

$            (7,508)

Net (repayments) borrowings on floor plan notes payable

(13,967)

89,835

Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new inventory

(19,726)

Plus net increase to floor plan offset account


Net cash provided by operating activities, as adjusted

$              6,741

$           82,327

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three months ended September 30, 2023

($ in thousands, except per share
amounts)

As reported

LIFO

Acquisition
expense

Severance
and transition
costs

Adjusted

Costs applicable to revenues

$          226,241

$            (2,663)

$                    —

$                    —

$          223,578

Selling, general and administrative
expenses

48,250

(727)

(625)

46,898

Income from operations

1,589

2,663

727

625

5,605






Income (loss) before income tax
expense

$            (7,391)

$              2,663

$                  727

$                  625

$            (3,376)

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,805

(873)

(238)

(205)

489

Net income (loss)

$            (5,586)

$              1,790

$                  489

$                  420

$            (2,887)






Diluted net loss per share

$               (0.48)


$               (0.29)

Shares used for diluted calculation

14,263,367




Three months ended September 30, 2022

($ in thousands, except per
share amounts)

As reported

Gain on
change in fair
value of
warrant
liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition
expense

Severance
and
transition
costs

Adjusted

Costs applicable to revenues

$       258,194

$                    —

$          (3,904)

$                 —

$                 —

$       254,290

Selling, general and
administrative expenses

55,541

(377)

55,164

Income from operations

15,821

3,904

377

20,102

Gain on change in fair value
of warrant liabilities

(521)

521

Income (loss) before income
taxes

$         10,697

$                  521

$            3,904

$                 —

$               377

15,499

Income tax expense

(3,032)

1,758

50

92

(1,132)

Net income

$           7,665

$                  521

$            5,662

$                 50

$               469

$         14,367







Diluted earnings per share

$              0.35



$              0.54

Shares used for diluted
calculation

11,883,985





Nine months ended September 30, 2023

($ in thousands,
except per share
amounts)

As reported

Gain on
change in
fair value
of warrant
liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition
expense

Severance
and
transition
costs

Impairment
charge

Storm
Reserve

Adjusted

Costs applicable to
revenues

$    698,662

$              —

$ (4,049)

$               —

$              —

$                —

$              —

$ 694,613

Selling, general
and administrative
expenses

152,262

(1,198)

(1,278)

(629)

(300)

148,857

Income from
operations

20,330

4,049

1,198

1,278

629

300

27,785

Gain on change in
fair value of
warrant liabilities

856

(856)


(Loss) income
before income
taxes

$      (2,943)

$          (856)

$   4,049

$          1,198

$         1,278

$             629

$            300

$     3,656

Income tax benefit
(expense)

642

(1,140)

(337)

(360)

(119)

(106)

(1,420)

Net (loss) income

(2,301)

$          (856)

$   2,909

$             861

$            918

$             510

$            194

$     2,236









Diluted net loss
per share

$        (0.49)





$     (0.07)

Shares used for
diluted calculation

13,742,180







Nine months ended September 30, 2022

($ in thousands, except per share
amounts)

As reported

Gain on
change in
fair value of
warrant
liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition
expense

Severance
and
transition
costs

Adjusted

Costs applicable to revenues

$      810,474

$                  —

(8,230)

$             —

$                  —

$  802,244

Selling, general and administrative
expenses

173,249

(121)

(600)

172,528

Income from operations

87,410

8,230

121

600

96,361

Gain on change in fair value of warrant
liabilities

10,671

(10,671)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$        87,181

$         (10,671)

$  8,230

$          121

$                600

$    85,461

Income tax expense

(19,388)

(19,388)

Net income

67,793

$         (10,671)

$  8,230

$          121

$                600

$    66,073







Diluted earnings per share

$             2.39



$         2.74

Shares used for diluted calculation

13,351,591





*      In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.

