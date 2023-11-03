LAZYDAYS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $280.7 million from $333.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 net loss was $(5.6) million compared to net income of $7.7 million for the same period in 2022. Third quarter 2023 adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $(2.9) million compared to net income of $14.4 million for the same period in 2022. Third quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $(0.48) compared to net income per diluted share of $0.35 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted third quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $(0.29) compared to net income per diluted share of $0.54 for the same period in 2022.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the third quarter of 2023 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.19 per diluted share related to our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs. The third quarter of 2022 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.19 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment and severance and transition costs.

Year to date net loss was $(2.3) million compared to net income of $67.8 million for the same period in 2022. Year to date 2023 adjusted net income was $2.2 million compared to net income of $66.1 million for the same period in 2022. Year to date 2023 net loss per diluted share was $(0.49) compared to net income per diluted share of $2.39 for the same period in 2022, and adjusted net loss per diluted share was $(0.07) compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $2.74 for the same period in 2022.

The adjusted year to date results for the nine months of 2023 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.42 related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses, severance and transition costs, an impairment charge and a storm reserve. The adjusted year to date results for the same period in 2022 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.35 related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs.

Corporate Development

As previously announced, during the quarter we acquired Buddy Gregg Motorhomes in Knoxville, Tennessee as well as Century RV in Longmont, Colorado. We also opened our Wilmington, Ohio greenfield location. We estimate these stores will add $125 million in revenues at steady state.

In July we closed our Maryville, Tennessee location due to the expansion of the Alcoa Highway by the Tennessee DOT. In September we closed our Burns Harbor, Indiana location, consolidating operations into our nearby Elkhart, Indiana location.

Earlier this week we announced the opening of our Fort Pierce, Florida greenfield and we remain on track to open our Surprise, Arizona greenfield location in the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet Update

We ended the third quarter with total estimated liquidity of $67.8 million including cash of $32.9 million, $4.6 million of availability on our revolving credit facility and $30.2 million in available from undrawn floor plan capacity and our floor plan offset account. Additionally, we hold approximately $95.5 million of unfinanced real estate that we estimate could provide $80.6 million of additional liquidity.

On September 12, 2023, we filed a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a rights offering. The Rights Offering was made effective by the SEC October 23, 2023 and the subscription period will expire on November 14, 2023. Assuming the rights offering is fully subscribed, we estimate the total purchase price of the shares offered in the rights offering, representing the aggregate net proceeds received by us, will be approximately $99.6 million. We expect the net proceeds of the offering will be used for our growth initiatives including acquisitions and new business development activities and general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or refinancing some or all of our existing or future debt facilities.

Results of Operations



Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

(In thousands except share and per share

amounts) 2023 2022 %

Change

2023 2022 %

Change Revenue













New vehicle retail $ 172,898 $ 203,456 (15.0) %

$ 532,397 $ 640,078 (16.8) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 75,059 90,725 (17.3) %

250,825 319,655 (21.5) % Vehicle wholesale 2,056 6,622 (69.0) %

5,480 18,850 (70.9) % Finance and insurance 16,462 18,574 (11.4) %

51,085 61,591 (17.1) % Service, body and parts and other 14,207 14,381 (1.2) %

44,931 43,297 3.8 % Total revenue 280,682 333,758 (15.9) %

884,718 1,083,471 (18.3) %















Cost applicable to revenues













New vehicle retail 154,181 169,445 (9.0) %

465,656 517,160 (10.0) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 59,693 70,469 (15.3) %

199,646 242,379 (17.6) % Vehicle wholesale 2,026 6,813 (70.3) %

5,432 19,226 (71.7) % Finance and insurance 569 676 (15.8) %

2,072 2,216 (6.5) % Service, body and parts and other 7,109 6,887 3.2 %

21,807 21,263 2.6 % LIFO 2,663 3,904 (31.8) %

4,049 8,230 (50.8) % Total cost applicable to revenue 226,241 258,194 (12.4) %

698,662 810,474 (13.8) % Gross profit 54,441 75,564 (28.0) %

186,056 272,997 (31.8) %















Depreciation and amortization 4,602 4,202 9.5 %

13,464 12,338 9.1 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 48,250 55,541 (13.1) %

152,262 173,249 (12.1) % Income from operations 1,589 15,821 (90.0) %

20,330 87,410 (76.7) % Other income (expense)













Floor plan interest expense (6,258) (2,621) 138.8 %

(17,624) (5,063) 248.1 % Other interest expense (2,701) (1,982) 36.3 %

(6,484) (5,837) 11.1 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (521) (100.0) %

856 10,671 (92.0) % Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment (21) — NM

(21) — NM Total other (expense) income, net (8,980) (5,124) 75.3 %

(23,273) (229) NM Income (loss) before income tax expense (7,391) 10,697 (169.1) %

(2,943) 87,181 (103.4) % Income tax benefit (expense) 1,805 (3,032) (159.5) %

642 (19,388) (103.3) % Net income (loss) (5,586) 7,665 (172.9) %

(2,301) 67,793 (103.4) % Dividends on Series A convertible preferred

stock (1,210) (1,210) — %

(3,590) (3,590) — % Net income (loss) and comprehensive income

attributable to common stock and participating

securities $ (6,796) $ 6,455 (205.3) %

$ (5,891) $ 64,203 (109.2) %















EPS:













Basic $ (0.48) $ 0.38 (226.3) %

$ (0.44) $ 3.57 (112.3) % Diluted $ (0.48) $ 0.35 (237.1) %

$ (0.49) $ 2.39 (120.5) % Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 14,263,367 11,132,317 28.1 %

13,470,219 11,930,649 12.9 % Diluted 14,263,367 11,883,985 20.0 %

13,470,219 13,351,591 0.9 %

NM - not Meaningful



Total Results Summary



Three months ended

September 30,





Nine months ended

September 30,





2023 2022 Change



2023 2022 Change

Gross profit margins

















New vehicle retail 10.8 % 16.7 % (590) bps

12.5 % 19.2 % (670) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 20.5 % 22.3 % (180) bps

20.4 % 24.2 % (380) bps Vehicle wholesale 1.5 % (2.9) % 440 bps

0.9 % (2.0) % 290 bps Finance and insurance 96.5 % 96.4 % 10 bps

95.9 % 96.4 % (50) bps Service, body and parts and other 50.0 % 52.1 % (210) bps

51.5 % 50.9 % 60 bps Total gross profit margin 19.4 % 22.6 % (320) bps

21.0 % 25.2 % (420) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding

LIFO) 20.3 % 23.8 % (350) bps

21.5 % 26.0 % (450) bps



















Retail units sold

















New vehicle retail 2,046 2,377 (331)



6,005 7,102 (1,097)

Pre-owned vehicle retail 1,162 1,335 (173)



3,854 4,410 (556)

Total retail units sold 3,208 3,712 (504)



9,859 11,512 (1,653)





















Average selling price per retail unit

















New vehicle retail $ 84,505 $ 85,594 $ (1,089)



$ 88,659 $ 90,126 $ (1,467)

Pre-owned vehicle retail 64,595 67,959 (3,364)



65,082 72,484 (7,402)





















Average gross profit per retail unit

(excluding LIFO)

















New vehicle retail $ 9,148 $ 14,308 $ (5,160)



$ 11,114 $ 17,307 $ (6,193)

Pre-owned vehicle retail 13,224 15,174 (1,950)



13,279 17,523 (4,244)

Finance and insurance 4,954 4,822 132



4,972 5,158 (186)





















Revenue mix

















New vehicle retail 61.6 % 61.0 %





60.2 % 59.1 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 26.7 % 27.2 %





28.4 % 29.5 %



Vehicle wholesale 0.7 % 2.0 %





0.6 % 1.7 %



Finance and insurance 5.9 % 5.6 %





5.8 % 5.7 %



Service, body and parts and other 5.1 % 4.3 %





5.1 % 4.0 %





100.0 % 100.0 %





100.0 % 100.0 %























Gross profit mix

















New vehicle retail 34.4 % 45.0 %





35.9 % 45.0 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 28.2 % 26.8 %





27.5 % 28.3 %



Vehicle wholesale 0.1 % (0.3) %





— % (0.1) %



Finance and insurance 29.2 % 23.7 %





26.3 % 21.7 %



Service, body and parts and other 13.0 % 9.9 %





12.4 % 8.1 %



LIFO (4.9) % (5.2) %





(2.2) % (3.0) %





100.0 % 100.0 %





100.0 % 100.0 %





Other Metrics



Adjusted

As Reported

Adjusted

As Reported

Three months

ended

September 30,

Three months

ended

September 30,

Nine months

ended

September 30,

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022

2023 2022

2023 2022 SG&A as a % of revenue 16.7 % 16.5 %

17.2 % 16.6 %

16.8 % 15.9 %

17.2 % 16.0 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO 82.1 % 77.0 %

84.5 % 77.5 %

78.3 % 65.2 %

80.1 % 65.4 % Income from operations as a % of revenue 2.0 % 6.0 %

0.6 % 4.7 %

3.1 % 8.9 %

2.3 % 8.1 % Income from operations as a % of gross

profit, excluding LIFO 9.8 % 28.1 %

2.8 % 22.1 %

14.6 % 36.4 %

10.7 % 33.0 % Income (loss) before income taxes as % of

revenue (1.2) % 4.6 %

(2.6) % 3.2 %

0.4 % 7.9 %

(0.3) % 8.0 % Net income (loss) as a % of revenue (1.0) % 4.3 %

(2.0) % 2.3 %

0.3 % 6.1 %

(0.3) % 6.3 %

Other Highlights





As of



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Store Count







Dealerships

21

18









Days Supply*







New vehicle inventory

171

250 Pre-owned vehicle inventory

133

78

* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.



Financial Covenants









As of



Requirement

September 30, 2023 Fixed charge coverage ratio

Not less than 1.25 to 1

1.63 Leverage ratio

Not more than 3.0 to 1

3.00 Current ratio

Not less than 1.15 to 1

1.16

Same-Store Results Summary



Three months ended

September 30,





Nine months ended

September 30,





(In thousands, except vehicle and

per vehicle data) 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Revenues























New vehicle retail $ 150,103

$ 187,323

(19.9) %

$ 472,339

$ 601,706

(21.5) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 66,507

85,931

(22.6) %

227,935

305,378

(25.4) %

Vehicle wholesale 2,054

6,615

(68.9) %

5,233

18,790

(72.2) %

Finance and insurance 13,915

17,331

(19.7) %

45,257

58,589

(22.8) %

Service, body and parts and other 12,565

13,782

(8.8) %

40,284

41,701

(3.4) %

Total revenues 245,144

310,982

(21.2) %

791,048

1,026,164

(22.9) %



























Gross profit























New vehicle retail 15,690

31,253

(49.8) %

58,899

115,661

(49.1) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 13,279

19,086

(30.4) %

46,109

73,684

(37.4) %

Vehicle wholesale 31

(191)

NM

51

(373)

NM

Finance and insurance 13,437

16,702

(19.5) %

43,400

56,462

(23.1) %

Service, body and parts and other 6,537

7,023

(6.9) %

20,651

21,050

(1.9) %

LIFO (2,663)

(3,903)

(31.8) %

(4,049)

(8,230)

(50.8) %

Total gross profit 46,311

69,970

(33.8) %

165,061

258,254

(36.1) %



























Gross profit margins























New vehicle retail 10.5 %

16.7 %

(620) bps 12.5 %

19.2 %

(670) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 20.0 %

22.2 %

(220) bps 20.2 %

24.1 %

(390) bps Vehicle wholesale 1.5 %

(2.9) %

440 bps 1.0 %

(2.0) %

300 bps Finance and insurance 96.6 %

96.4 %

20 bps 95.9 %

96.4 %

(50) bps Service, body and parts and other 52.0 %

51.0 %

100 bps 51.3 %

50.5 %

80 bps Total gross profit margin 18.9 %

22.5 %

(360) bps 20.9 %

25.2 %

(430) bps Total gross profit margin

(excluding LIFO) 20.0 %

23.8 %

(380) bps 21.4 %

26.0 %

(460) bps

























Retail units sold























New vehicle retail 1,683

2,121

(20.7) %

5,109

6,471

(21.0) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 1,011

1,227

(17.6) %

3,404

4,098

(16.9) %

Total retail units sold 2,694

3,348

(19.5) %

8,513

10,569

(19.5) %



























Average selling price per retail unit























New vehicle retail $ 89,188

$ 88,318

1.0 %

$ 92,452

$ 92,985

(0.6) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail $ 65,783

$ 70,033

(6.1) %

$ 66,961

$ 74,519

(10.1) %



























Average gross profit per retail unit

(excluding LIFO)























New vehicle retail $ 9,323

$ 14,735

(36.7) %

$ 11,528

$ 17,874

(35.5) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail $ 13,135

$ 15,555

(15.6) %

$ 13,546

$ 17,981

(24.7) %

Finance and insurance $ 4,988

$ 4,989

— %

$ 5,098

$ 5,342

(4.6) %



NM - not meaningful



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022 Current assets







Cash

$ 32,922

$ 61,687 Receivables, net

21,823

25,053 Inventories

385,329

378,881 Other current assets

12,421

11,228 Total current assets

452,495

476,849









Long-term assets







Property and equipment, net

247,752

158,991 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

184,551

165,125 Other assets

30,745

29,753 Total assets

$ 915,543

$ 830,718









Current liabilities







Floor plan notes payable

334,218

348,735 Other current liabilities

56,092

50,890 Total current liabilities

390,310

399,625









Long-term liabilities







Financing liability, non-current portion, net

92,073

89,770 Revolving line of credit

45,000

— Long-term debt, non-current portion, net

28,513

10,131 Other long-term liabilities

38,824

39,197 Total liabilities

594,720

538,723









Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

54,983

54,983 Stockholders' Equity

265,840

237,012 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 915,543

$ 830,718

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities







Net income (loss)

$ (2,301)

$ 67,793 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:







Stock based compensation

2,067

2,083 Bad debt expense

9

76 Depreciation of property and equipment

7,992

6,893 Amortization of intangible assets

5,501

5,445 Amortization of debt discount

327

248 Non-cash lease expense

201

131 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment

21

(18) Deferred income taxes

(116)

— Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(856)

(10,671) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards

—

— Impairment charges

629

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):







Receivables

3,221

5,884 Inventories

18,427

(68,046) Prepaid expenses and other

(1,196)

(1,027) Income tax receivable/payable

(621)

(4,584) Other assets

(169)

(591) Accounts payable

5,511

(5,590) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,787

(5,534) Total Adjustments

42,735

(75,301) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities

40,434

(7,508)























Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities







As reported

$ 40,434

$ (7,508) Net (repayments) borrowings on floor plan notes payable

(13,967)

89,835 Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new inventory

(19,726)

— Plus net increase to floor plan offset account

—

— Net cash provided by operating activities, as adjusted

$ 6,741

$ 82,327

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share

amounts) As reported LIFO Acquisition

expense Severance

and transition

costs Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues $ 226,241 $ (2,663) $ — $ — $ 223,578 Selling, general and administrative

expenses 48,250

(727) (625) 46,898 Income from operations 1,589 2,663 727 625 5,605











Income (loss) before income tax

expense $ (7,391) $ 2,663 $ 727 $ 625 $ (3,376) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,805 (873) (238) (205) 489 Net income (loss) $ (5,586) $ 1,790 $ 489 $ 420 $ (2,887)











Diluted net loss per share $ (0.48)





$ (0.29) Shares used for diluted calculation 14,263,367











Three months ended September 30, 2022 ($ in thousands, except per

share amounts) As reported Gain on

change in fair

value of

warrant

liabilities LIFO Acquisition

expense Severance

and

transition

costs Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues $ 258,194 $ — $ (3,904) $ — $ — $ 254,290 Selling, general and

administrative expenses 55,541 — — — (377) 55,164 Income from operations 15,821 — 3,904 — 377 20,102 Gain on change in fair value

of warrant liabilities (521) 521 — — — — Income (loss) before income

taxes $ 10,697 $ 521 $ 3,904 $ — $ 377 15,499 Income tax expense (3,032) — 1,758 50 92 (1,132) Net income $ 7,665 $ 521 $ 5,662 $ 50 $ 469 $ 14,367













Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35







$ 0.54 Shares used for diluted

calculation 11,883,985













Nine months ended September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands,

except per share

amounts) As reported Gain on

change in

fair value

of warrant

liabilities LIFO Acquisition

expense Severance

and

transition

costs Impairment

charge Storm

Reserve Adjusted Costs applicable to

revenues $ 698,662 $ — $ (4,049) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 694,613 Selling, general

and administrative

expenses 152,262 — — (1,198) (1,278) (629) (300) 148,857 Income from

operations 20,330 — 4,049 1,198 1,278 629 300 27,785 Gain on change in

fair value of

warrant liabilities 856 (856) — — — —

— (Loss) income

before income

taxes $ (2,943) $ (856) $ 4,049 $ 1,198 $ 1,278 $ 629 $ 300 $ 3,656 Income tax benefit

(expense) 642 — (1,140) (337) (360) (119) (106) (1,420) Net (loss) income (2,301) $ (856) $ 2,909 $ 861 $ 918 $ 510 $ 194 $ 2,236

















Diluted net loss

per share $ (0.49)











$ (0.07) Shares used for

diluted calculation 13,742,180

















Nine months ended September 30, 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share

amounts) As reported Gain on

change in

fair value of

warrant

liabilities LIFO Acquisition

expense Severance

and

transition

costs Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues $ 810,474 $ — (8,230) $ — $ — $ 802,244 Selling, general and administrative

expenses 173,249 — — (121) (600) 172,528 Income from operations 87,410 — 8,230 121 600 96,361 Gain on change in fair value of warrant

liabilities 10,671 (10,671) — — — — Income (loss) before income taxes $ 87,181 $ (10,671) $ 8,230 $ 121 $ 600 $ 85,461 Income tax expense (19,388) — — — — (19,388) Net income 67,793 $ (10,671) $ 8,230 $ 121 $ 600 $ 66,073













Diluted earnings per share $ 2.39







$ 2.74 Shares used for diluted calculation 13,351,591











* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.



SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.