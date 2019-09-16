Lazydays RV Announces Houston Service Center

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority®, announces that it will open its first dedicated service center in the Houston, TX metro area. The 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art service facility will be located in Waller, TX, a suburb northwest of Houston. Texas is the home to the most RV owners in the United States, and Houston is the largest RV market in Texas.

"We are very excited to be opening our very first dedicated service center in Houston, Texas, and to bring the Lazydays brand and our Best-in-Class Customer Experience and Service Excellence to this very large market," stated William P. Murnane, Lazydays Chairman and CEO. "RV owners everywhere, as well as RV manufacturers, are demanding a better service experience. Lazydays is well known for providing superior service, and we want to bring the same outstanding service experience to customers across the country. Even if a customer doesn't buy from Lazydays, they can still enjoy a great service experience from Lazydays and our exceptional service staff.

"Service is an important component of our growth strategy. We plan to continue to invest in our service staff, training, processes and facilities. We believe our strong and well-known brand, along with our excellent sales and service capabilities will help us continue to grow our national network of sales and service offerings," said Murnane.

The Lazydays of Houston service facility is currenly under construction. The Company anticipates opening its Houston service center and commencing operations in the first quarter of 2020. Lazydays is currently recruiting and taking applications for qualified service managers, advisors, technicians and support staff for its Houston service center.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features nearly 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations. In addition, Lazydays also has rental fleets in Colorado.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

