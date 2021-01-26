Lazydays RV Announces New Minnesota Dealership Location

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority®, announces that it will open a second Minnesota dealership in Monticello, Minnesota. Concurrent with its decision to open the new dealership, Lazydays has signed a Real Estate Purchase Agreement for a 10.68 acre property with approximately 57,000 sq. ft. of indoor dealership space adjacent to Interstate 94 in Monticello, Minnesota. Lazydays plans to commence operations in Spring 2021.

"We are very excited to expand in Minnesota," stated William P. Murnane, Lazydays Chairman and CEO. "Minnesota is a top 10 RV state and this will be our second sales center in Minnesota. The new dealership is ideally located northwest of Minneapolis between Minneapolis and St. Cloud, and will offer leading brands including Tiffin, Coachmen, Thor, Forest River, Vanleigh and Winnebago. In addition, the large indoor showroom at this dealership will offer customers a warm and welcoming environment to shop for an RV during the cold Minnesota winters. Our current sales center in Ramsey will be converted to a stand alone Airstream dealership with dedicated sales and service teams," commented Murnane.

Lazydays currently operates eleven dealerships in Florida (2), Colorado (2), Arizona (2), Minnesota (1), Tennessee (2), and Indiana (2); and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. In addition to a second Minnesota location, Lazydays recently announced its intent to acquire Sprad's RV in Reno, Nevada.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

