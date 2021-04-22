Lazydays RV Celebrates New Nashville Dealership With Grand Opening Event

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority®, marked the grand opening of its new dealership in Murfreesboro, Tennessee located just south of Nashville on April 21st with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and dozens of local RV enthusiasts were in attendance.

Lazydays RV of Nashville is a 42,000 square-foot state-of-the-art full-service RV dealership and carries some of the nation's top brands, including Grand Design, Coachmen RV, Thor Motor Coach, Forest River, Heartland and Winnebago. The company has three locations in Tennessee: Lazydays RV of Knoxville, Lazydays RV of Nashville and Lazydays RV of Maryville. Nationwide, Lazydays currently operates twelve dealerships in Florida (2), Colorado (2), Arizona (2), Minnesota (1), Tennessee (3), and Indiana (2); and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas.

"We're grateful for the warm welcome from the surrounding community and RVers throughout the region and appreciate the local partners who have been a part of building this new dealership," said VP and National General Manager Ron Fleming. "We are very excited to continue to expand the Lazydays brand, along with its exceptional customer experience and expertise, to the Tennessee market."

For more information on Lazydays RV of Nashville, visit Lazydays.com.

About Lazydays RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

News Contact: Investor Relations

+1 (813) 204-4099

[email protected]

SOURCE Lazydays

Related Links

www.lazydays.com

