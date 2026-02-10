LB Technology Awarded Enterprise Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL) Telematics Solution Contract with the City of Mesa, AZ

Strategic Win Builds on 5-Year Arizona Statewide Contract Renewal, Reinforces Our Commitment to Arizona Public Sector

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Technology announced today it has been awarded the Enterprise Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL) Telematics Solution contract with the City of Mesa, Arizona, strengthening its presence in Arizona and reinforcing its leadership in next-generation fleet management solutions. This award builds on the momentum of LB Technology's recently renewed five-year statewide contract with the State of Arizona and reflects the company's expanding role as a trusted technology partner for public agencies seeking to modernize fleet operations.

"The City of Mesa conducted one of the most thorough and focused evaluations. The City's procurement process involved multiple divisions and was approached with clear intention and focus, said Matt Courts, Chief Technology Officer of LB Technology. Mesa went beyond surface-level comparisons. They were deliberate and committed to identifying a partner that could deliver a long-term relationship."

"The City of Mesa completed a competitive procurement process to select a vendor that met our technical and operational requirements," said Mike Lewis, Fleet Services Director for the City of Mesa. "LB Technology was selected based on its proposal and demonstrated ability to support the City's fleet management needs. We look forward to working through implementation as part of our ongoing fleet modernization efforts."

"LB Technology distinguished itself not through scale or brand recognition, but through demonstrable technical competency, architectural depth, and a willingness to engage directly with Mesa's operational and engineering teams. We're not here to just sell hardware and software, we're here to add value and solve problems in city fleet management operations, said Jason M. Gafa, President and Chief Operating Officer of LB Technology. What separates us from others is doing the right thing, having the right people, and delivering unmatched products and services. We're excited to support the City's goals and proud to build on the momentum we've created statewide."

FleetTrack® is powered by LB Technology's next-generation fleet management ecosystem. FleetTrack combines GPS tracking, AI-powered in-cab cameras, OEM-connected vehicle data, intelligent preventive maintenance, real-time safety analytics, and driver coaching tools into a single platform. This eliminates the inefficiencies of multiple vendor systems and allows fleets to operate with greater integration, safety, intelligence, and operational control.

About LB Technology

LB Technology is a leading provider of GPS telematics, AI-enabled safety systems, and fleet performance solutions. With a strong focus on public-sector and enterprise fleets, LB Technology delivers a fully integrated fleet management ecosystem designed to enhance safety, streamline operations, and improve accountability, one vehicle at a time.

