LB Technology Partners with Motorq to Integrate OEM Data Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Technology, a leader in fleet management and telematics solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Motorq, a leading connected vehicle data platform, to integrate OEM data services into LB Technology's suite of fleet solutions. This collaboration enhances LB Technology's ability to provide real-time insights, streamline operations, and offer data-driven decision-making capabilities to its clients using factory-installed OEM telematics hardware from some of the world's leading automakers, including General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Volvo, BMW and more.

Integrating Motorq's cutting-edge OEM data services will enable LB Technology to deliver richer, more accurate vehicle data, including diagnostics, driver behavior analytics, and predictive maintenance insights across many different vehicle manufacturers to deliver actionable insights on one single platform without needing external devices.

"Integrating Motorq's OEM data services into our platform represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions on one single platform for fleet operators," said Matt Courts, CTO of LB Technology. "This partnership empowers our customers with the tools and data they need to operate more safely, cost-effectively, and sustainably. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings."

"We're thrilled to partner with LB Technology, a company that shares our vision of harnessing data to drive smarter fleet management," said Matt Naiman, Senior Vice President of Sales at Motorq. "Our OEM data services bring unparalleled accuracy and depth, providing LB Technology's customers with the insights they need to optimize their operations and achieve their goals."

The partnership between LB Technology and Motorq is poised to set a new standard in fleet management. It will enable businesses to unlock the full potential of mixed fleet-connected vehicle data while enhancing safety, efficiency, and productivity.

For more information about this partnership and its benefits, please visit www.fleettrack.com .

About LB Technology

LB Technology is a leading provider of fleet management solutions, delivering cutting-edge telematics technology and data-driven insights to businesses worldwide. By leveraging innovative tools and expertise, LB Technology empowers fleet operators to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

About Motorq

Motorq is a leading connected vehicle data platform that helps businesses unlock the power of OEM data to optimize fleet performance and operations. With a focus on accuracy, security, and actionable insights, Motorq is revolutionizing how organizations manage their fleets.

SOURCE LB Technology, Inc.