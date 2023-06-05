LB Water Hosts Ribbon-cutting Ceremony at their New Corporate Center "The Founders Building"

SELINSGROVE, Pa., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, 2023, LB Water hosted the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new corporate center. Located at 593 S. High Street, Selinsgrove, PA, the new office is designed for greater collaboration across all departments. The building has spaces that empower employees to improve efficiency and teamwork.

Local dignitaries, LB Water board members, company executives, community leaders, and many LB Water employees attended to hear about the new building and get personal tours.

LB Water Corporate Location, Selinsgrove, PA

Shawn Pulford, LB Water's CEO, spoke to the attendees about the company's accomplishments and his vision for the future:

"The LB Water Founders Building in Selinsgrove is a source of pride for our entire company. Over the years, we've worked diligently alongside contractors to ensure this space withstands the demands of our growth, both for employees internally and for the expanding needs of our customers."

The Founders Building was completed and occupied in April. It provides office and collaboration space as well as cutting-edge media technology and connectivity. The three-story, 24,000-square-foot building also includes the capacity to satisfy long-term goals for the expanding employee-owned company.

Co-founder Walt VanNuys spoke on key milestones:

"This building is the result of all your hard work," he said to the attendees, made up of many LB Water employee owners. "We've been very fortunate to have a great many talented people help LB Water in our journey. We continue to benefit from contributions from our community's most insightful leaders."

For over 50 years, LB Water has serviced contractors and municipalities. The new corporate site gives LB Water's employees the space they need to fulfill the growing needs of their customers. The expansion further promotes the company's reputation for exceptional customer service, expansive inventory, and expert training.

About LB Water

LB Water is a solutions-based provider of waterworks infrastructure products to cities, counties, municipalities, private water and sewer authorities, and contractors throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Its products include water infrastructure, water-metering technologies, sanitary and storm sewer systems, specialty products, and environmental solutions. It is a 100-percent employee-owned organization. Founded in 1970 by Lehman B. Mengel, the company employs 225+ people at 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. Visit www.lbh2o.com to learn more.

