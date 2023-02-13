LB Water Virginia Beach Holds Open House

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Water held an open house on October 20th at its Virginia Beach facility. The waterworks infrastructure supplier welcomed guests, including customers, vendor partners, and local political officials.

LB Water has served the Virginia Beach market from a 5,000-square-foot building and a 68,000-square-foot storage yard since June 2021.

"We proudly hosted our initial open house in Virginia Beach," said Shawn Pulford, LB Water CEO. "This was our first opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to this market! The entire LB Water team went above and beyond the call of duty to make this a successful event. Our customers and vendors enjoyed all the festivities, including the "air show" and the ax throwing! Great job, all!"

Over 80 attendees toured the facility and met with company team members and representatives from nearly 30 LB Water vendor partners. Guests enjoyed catering from Great Virginia BBQ and were treated to an Air Show from Oceania Navy Air Base pilots, who were practicing that day.

"The open house provided customers with the opportunity to see first-hand the convenience of our location, the products we offer, and the space we have for growth to continue to service their needs," said Joyce Shedd, LB Water Virginia Beach Location Manager. "We have a great team at the Virginia Beach location, and we are excited to serve the Tidewater area."

LB Water Virginia Beach, located at 2621 Quality Court, offers delivery to customer warehouses and job sites with its own fleet of trucks. Delivery is available within a 100+ mile radius of the Tidewater region.

About LB Water

LB Water is a solutions-based provider of waterworks infrastructure products to cities, counties, municipalities, private water and sewer authorities, and contractors throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Its products include water infrastructure, water-metering technologies, sanitary and storm sewer systems, specialty products, and environmental solutions. It is a 100-percent employee-owned organization. Founded in 1970 by Lehman B. Mengel, the company employs 225+ people at 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. Visit www.lbh2o.com to learn more.

Joyce Shedd

757.500.5322

[email protected]

