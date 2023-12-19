LBA Hospitality Acquires Management Contract for Hampton Inn & Suites in Knoxville, Tennessee

New Acquisition Continues LBA's Strategic Partnership With 3H Group

DOTHAN, Ala., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, announced that it has recently taken over the management for the 105-room Hampton Inn & Suites Knoxville-Turkey Creek/Farragut. The recently purchased hotel is now owned by 3H Group of Chattanooga, Tennessee. This acquisition marks the 25th property LBA is managing in partnership with 3H Group.

Hampton Inn & Suites Knoxville -Turkey Creek, TN

Located at 11340 Campbell Lakes Drive, 17 miles from McGhee Tyson Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Knoxville, the four-story hotel offers convenient access to the shops and restaurants of Turkey Creek, the Knoxville Zoo and World's Fair Park. Hampton Inn & Suites Knoxville-Turkey Creek/Farragut is also just a short drive from the Knoxville Convention Center, the East Tennessee History Center and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Our strategy signifies a continuation of the alliance created between 3H and LBA two years ago," said Hiren Desai, President, and Chief Executive Officer, 3H Group. "It allows both companies to grow towards a common objective while combining each other's strengths for continued success."

"We are extremely grateful to expand our partnership with 3H Group as they have an outstanding reputation and respected name in the hospitality industry, with a record of long-term success," said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "This addition allows both organizations the opportunity to achieve greater outcomes as we share similar values and practices."

The Hampton Inn & Suites Knoxville-Turkey Creek/Farragut provides rooms and suites with amenities that include a microwave, mini-refrigerator, and coffeemaker. The hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, a free hot breakfast, an outdoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center and a meeting room with 528 square feet of event space.

For more information on the Hampton Inn & Suites Knoxville-Turkey Creek/Farragut or to make reservations please call directly at 865-966-0303, or visit their website.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About 3H Group

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, 3H Group Hotels has become a prominent and respected name in the hospitality industry since the company's inception in 2000. Nationally recognized among top hotel development companies, its primary focus is the development and investment of high caliber hotels and an unparalleled commitment to each property's continued success through proven management, leadership, and operational standards. As a result of this commitment and focus, the 3H Group Hotels received Marriott International's highest honor for Hospitality Excellence in 2014, the Partnership Circle Award. Consistently ranked as a top hospitality management and hotel development companies over the past few years, 3H Group strives to be a respected, premiere developer of hotels, and continues that philosophy by providing a management style that thrives in the hospitality industry.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

[email protected]

