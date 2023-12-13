LBA Hospitality Announces Renovation Completion of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ft. Worth-Burleson

BURLESON, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that the four-story, 88-room and suite Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ft. Worth-Burleson located at 13251 Jake Court in Burleson, Texas has completed a major renovation in its guest rooms and public spaces. The scope of the renovation includes new carpets, floor tile, bedding, wall coverings, artwork, window treatments and furniture. The hotel is owned by Flynn Holdings and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.

Conveniently situated just off I-35 West within two miles of the shops and restaurants of Old Town Burleson, the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ft. Worth-Burleson offers guests easy access to the Ft. Worth Stockyards, Arlington Entertainment District, Chisenhall Fields Sports Complex and Hidden Creek Sports Complex. The hotel is just a short drive from Six Flags Over Texas, AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field.

"The renovation has elevated the hotel into a modern and inviting property that will make it more comfortable and enjoyable," said Farrah Adams, COO of LBA Hospitality. "The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ft. Worth-Burleson team is committed to providing top-tier hospitality with incredible amenities to all guests and with these enhancements our services will only be amplified."

The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ft. Worth-Burleson provides newly renovated guest rooms and suites with in-room amenities that include a microwave, mini-refrigerator, and coffeemaker. The hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, a complimentary daily breakfast, an indoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, an all-new custom boardroom and 912 square feet of newly renovated meeting space.

For more information or to contact the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Ft. Worth-Burleson please call directly at 817-295-2727, or visit their website.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

