LBA Hospitality Expands Management Portfolio, Strengthening Presence in Mississippi

The additions also reflect a broader trend across the hospitality industry as owners increasingly seek experienced management partners to help optimize performance and navigate evolving market conditions.

"We're proud to add these properties to our management portfolio," said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "Hattiesburg continues to be an important market for us, and Biloxi represents a strong opportunity to expand our presence along the Gulf Coast."

"Owners today are focused on maximizing the performance of their assets," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer of LBA Hospitality. "For select-service hotels like Hilton Garden Inn, that often includes strengthening food and beverage programs, building banquet and catering business, and creating menus that reflect the local market rather than a typical hotel restaurant experience. With more than 50 years in the hospitality industry, our team understands how to implement these strategies in ways that drive meaningful results for ownership."

LBA Hospitality provides full-service hospitality management, revenue strategy, and operational support for a diverse portfolio of hotels across the United States, partnering with ownership groups to drive performance and long-term value.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

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SOURCE LBA Hospitality