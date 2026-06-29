Two LBA Hospitality-Managed Hotels Receive Marriott Chairman's Award

Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown and Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown honored as their brands' Chairman's Award recipients

DOTHAN, Ala., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality is proud to announce that two of its managed properties, Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown in St. Augustine, Florida, and Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown in Ashland, Kentucky, have received the prestigious Marriott Chairman's Award, one of the most respected honors presented within the Marriott system.

Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown was recognized with the Marriott Chairman’s Award, presented to only one hotel per brand. Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown was selected as the Delta brand’s Marriott Chairman’s Award recipient.

Awarded to only one hotel per brand, the Marriott Chairman's Award recognizes a select group of properties that demonstrate exceptional guest satisfaction, operational excellence, brand leadership and a strong commitment to Marriott's culture of service. The award is based in part on Intent to Recommend, a key guest satisfaction measure that reflects whether guests would recommend the hotel to others. For two LBA Hospitality-managed properties to earn this distinction in the same award year is a rare accomplishment and a powerful reflection of the care, consistency and service delivered by both hotel teams.

"Intent to Recommend is such a meaningful measure because it reflects more than satisfaction," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer of LBA Hospitality. "A recommendation is personal. It means a guest experienced something strong enough that they would tell someone else, 'You should stay here.' For these two hotels to earn that confidence again and again is an incredible testament to the care, consistency and hospitality these teams deliver every day."

Both award-winning hotels are led by accomplished general managers whose work has also been recognized by Marriott.

At Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown, General Manager Meredith Klindtworth was honored with the 2024 Marriott Mustang Award, one of the highest honors presented by Marriott International to recognize outstanding leadership and innovation. Under her guidance, the Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown team has created a hotel experience that reflects the spirit of the Renaissance brand while celebrating the character, history and hospitality of St. Augustine.

At Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown, General Manager Jackie Hymel was named Delta Brand General Manager of the Year in 2022 and received Marriott's Hotel Hero Award in 2024. Her leadership continues to shape a hotel culture built on service, accountability and team pride, while delivering a guest experience that reflects the Delta brand's focus on seamless, meaningful travel.

The Chairman's Award celebrates more than performance metrics. It reflects the voices of guests who stayed at these hotels and indicated they would recommend them to others. From front desk and housekeeping to food and beverage, sales, maintenance and leadership, associates at both properties played an important role in creating the kind of stay that earns lasting guest confidence.

"LBA has always believed that hospitality is a people business," Adams said. "Awards like this validate what we see every day in our hotels: talented leaders building strong cultures, associates taking pride in their work and teams finding meaningful ways to care for guests, support each other and deliver for our ownership partners. Meredith, Jackie and their teams are outstanding examples of what makes hospitality special."

The dual recognition also reflects LBA Hospitality's long-standing strength as a Marriott management company. LBA currently manages 106 hotels, including 45 Marriott-branded properties, and is recognized as a leading approved and award-winning management company trusted to manage Marriott hotels. Having two properties represented among Chairman's Award recipients underscores the company's continued focus on associate development, brand partnership, operating discipline and strong hotel performance.

LBA Hospitality congratulates the Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown and Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown teams on this remarkable achievement and thanks each associate whose dedication, service and pride helped earn this honor.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

Media Contact:

Melanie Shammout

LBA Hospitality

[email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality