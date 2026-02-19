Hampton by Hilton New Smyrna Beach Unveils Newly Renovated Hotel on Flagler Avenue

Flagler Avenue Hotel Refreshes Guestrooms and Public Spaces

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hampton by Hilton New Smyrna Beach has completed a comprehensive renovation, enhancing guestrooms and public spaces at the 112-room property located on historic Flagler Avenue.

Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach, steps from the beach on historic Flagler Avenue. Newly renovated king guest room at Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach.

Owned by Key International and managed by LBA Hospitality, the renovation reflects a continued investment in the guest experience and the long-term success of the hotel in one of Florida's most charming coastal destinations. The Hampton by Hilton New Smyrna Beach is ideally situated on historic Flagler Avenue, just a short walk from the beach and within steps of boutique shopping, vibrant restaurants, and local galleries.

Updates include fully refreshed guestrooms featuring new furnishings, soft goods, lighting, and finishes, along with enhancements to key common areas that create a brighter, more contemporary, and comfortable environment for both leisure and business travelers. The improvements build upon the hotel's distinctive architectural character, which sets it apart from traditional Hampton by Hilton properties and aligns with the historic, beachside charm of New Smyrna Beach.

"New Smyrna Beach continues to demonstrate strong leisure demand and long-term growth potential," said Shawn Gracey, Executive Vice President, Key International. "This renovation underscores our long-term commitment to the market and our confidence in the continued strength of Flagler Avenue as a premier coastal destination. By reinvesting in the property, we are elevating the guest experience and positioning the hotel to remain one of the leading lodging options in the area for years to come."

Guests enjoy complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool, fitness center, and flexible meeting space.

"Strategic renovations like this allow us to position the hotel for sustained long-term performance," said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "When ownership and management are aligned around a shared vision for quality and guest satisfaction, the result is a stronger asset, an enhanced experience for travelers, and meaningful value for the community."

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.newsmyrnabeach.hamptoninn.com or call 386-898-9444.

About Key International

Key International is a global real estate development and investment firm with a strong presence in Florida, Spain and Portugal. Since its inception in 1970, the company has been involved in over $8 billion of diversified real estate transactions, encompassing residential, hospitality, office, retail and mixed-use developments. The company's portfolio boasts an impressive record, including the development of over 10 million square feet of property, comprising more than 6,000 residential units and over 3,300 hotel keys. The firm has been a driving force in the growth of South Florida's real estate market as developers and owners of high-profile properties including the Eden Roc Resort Miami Beach, the Marriott Stanton Resort South Beach and the 848 Brickell Avenue office building. Key International has also led the way as developers of marquee residential projects throughout Florida, including 1010 Brickell, 400 Sunny Isles, Mint and Ivy on the Miami River, The Harbour, Parks at Delray and Waterways Luxury Apartments & Marina in St. Petersburg. Recognized for its quality and commitment to guest experience, the firm's Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort was awarded the national Hilton Legacy Award for New Developer of the Year in 2018. In 2024, Key International was honored with Marriott's prestigious Best Project Award for the exceptional design and construction of the Springhill Suites Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront Hotel. As a family-run company, the firm prioritizes owning and operating long-term developments that are community centric and forward thinking, with a goal of serving cities and inspiring growth.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

