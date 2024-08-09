LBA HOSPITALITY EXPANDS PORTFOLIO IN BRUNSWICK WITH THE LAUNCH OF NEW TOWNEPLACE SUITES

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier hotel management company LBA Hospitality proudly celebrated the grand opening of its newest hotel, the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Brunswick, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 25th. Owned by BPR Properties, the hotel officially commenced operations with an open house event, marking the continued growth in Brunswick's vibrant hospitality industry as well as the strong partnership between LBA and BPR.

The TownePlace Suites Brunswick, a recent addition to LBA Hospitality’s award-winning portfolio, promises a stylish and comfortable extended stay experience.

Located next to the Residence Inn Brunswick—an LBA and BPR establishment recently recognized with the Marriott Silver Circle award for Guest Service—this new TownePlace Suites enhances Brunswick's extended stay offerings. Together, the two all-suite hotels provide stylish comfort and home-like conveniences, appealing to both business and leisure travelers.

"The introduction of TownePlace Suites to our Brunswick portfolio amplifies LBA Hospitality's commitment to serving the varied preferences of our guests by offering an expanded variety of amenities and accommodations," said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "This expansion further solidifies our reputation for excellence in the Brunswick area."

On August 22nd, 2024, the hotel will host a ribbon-cutting event themed "A Taste of Brunswick," extending a warm invitation to Brunswick executives, LBA and BPR associates, as well as members of the local community.

The TownePlace Suites Brunswick's opening marks the 113th hotel in LBA's portfolio and the 17th hotel with owners BPR Properties, underscoring a robust and successful history of hotel management.

For an inside look at LBA Hospitality's approach to award-winning service and for further information about their celebrated portfolio, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About BPR Properties

BPR Properties is an award-winning real estate development company founded in 1983. From humble beginnings, BPR has acquired and developed more than 100 hotels, developed over 2000 acres of commercial and residential real estate, and grown into the sophisticated company that it is today. For more information, visit www.bpr-properties.com.

CONTACT: Melanie Shammout, [email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality