LBA Hospitality Expands Portfolio with the Opening of Tru by Hilton Jacksonville West

"The opening of Tru Jacksonville West marks a significant milestone for LBA Hospitality, showcasing our dedication to collaborating with outstanding partners like Pritchard Hospitality, LLC," said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "As a dynamic and forward-thinking brand, we are thrilled to introduce Tru by Hilton Jacksonville West as the newest addition to our portfolio."

Ideally situated in Perimeter West Industrial Park, this four-story, 82-room hotel enjoys a prime location surrounded by prominent commercial landmarks, including an Amazon distribution center, a UPS customer center, and the CSX Intermodal center. Just 15 minutes from JAX Airport, Tru Jacksonville West caters to both business and leisure travelers, offering innovative and comfortable accommodations near key attractions such as the Jacksonville Equestrian Center, downtown Jacksonville, and the beautiful beaches of Northeast Florida.

Owned by Pritchard Hospitality LLC and managed by LBA Hospitality, this Jacksonville, FL hotel is the first Tru hotel to join LBA's portfolio of 111 hotels, which includes properties from Marriott, IHG, Hyatt, and independent brands, along with 51 Hilton branded properties. With a proven track record providing award winning hospitality, LBA brings a wealth of expertise and a commitment to unparalleled guest service to this exciting new venture.

Tru by Hilton is a midscale brand that offers a fresh and innovative hotel experience for travelers. The hotel's central lobby, The Hive, is designed to create a unique atmosphere where guests can dine, work, play, and relax. The vibrant game area features pool, foosball, and shuffleboard, while well-equipped work pods offer guests a quiet spot for work. Guest rooms at Tru Jacksonville West prioritize comfort and functionality with mobile desks, multiple device charging stations, and sound absorption solutions. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers expert guidance through a partnership with Mars Petcare for an enhanced stay for pets and their human companions. Tru also guarantees prompt resolution of guest concerns with their Tru Promise, providing a high standard of quality service. The hotel uses technology such as the Hilton Honors app to provide seamless digital check-in, room selection, and convenient access with the Digital Key feature, enhancing convenience for guests.

Reservations for Tru by Hilton Jacksonville West can be made online at www.trubyhilton.com/jacksonvillewest or by calling the hotel at 904-865-0050.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a game-changing hotel brand with more than 250 open locations across the Americas, providing guests with a consistent, fun experience at an affordable price. Spirited, simplified and grounded in value, Tru by Hilton is designed for cross-generational appeal. Efficiently designed modern guestrooms feature rolling desks, oversized windows for natural light and bright, spacious bathrooms. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot breakfast and free Wi-Fi. Premium snacks, light meal options and single-serve wine and beer are available for purchase at the 24/7 Eat. & Sip. market. Experience a positive stay at Tru by Hilton by booking at trubyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tru by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/trubyhilton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Melanie Shammout

Regional Director of Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality