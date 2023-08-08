LBA Hospitality Hires Chef Chris Moore as Corporate Director of Food and Beverage Lifestyle and Full Service Brands

Chef Chris Brings Over 22 Years of Industry Expertise in the Culinary Field

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that they have hired Chris Moore to be the company's Corporate Director of Food and Beverage Lifestyle and Full Service Brands. Prior to her arrival at LBA Hospitality, Chef Chris was the Director of Culinary Operations and Executive Chef for a hospitality company where she was responsible for the concept, menu design and overall profitability for six full-service properties. Chef Chris previously served as the Executive Chef at the restaurants at the Biltmore Estates in Asheville, North Carolina.

Chef Chris' primary focus will be the full-service and lifestyles brands of LBA's award-winning portfolio; however, she will work to enhance F&B operations throughout all properties to drive greater value for the owners and developers. Chef Chris brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will allow LBA properties to provide an experience that excites and engages the guests.

"As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, the guest continues to place more and more emphasis on the experience of travel," said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "A huge part of this experience revolves around food and drinks. While LBA Hospitality has long been recognized for our operational excellence, we are excited that Chef Chris will help elevate our food and beverage experience to match those same standards".

Chef Chris brings over 22 years in the culinary field, where she's won numerous awards including the "Best New Culinarian" at the Stars of the Industry in 2021. She's worked with many outstanding chefs and line cooks over her career and considers Chef Philippe Buolot of Portland, Oregon her mentor. She graduated from Kendall College, a nationally acclaimed culinary arts school in Chicago, Illinois.

"I have always enjoyed working in the culinary field and I'm proud of the teams, the meals and the memories I've been a part of over the years," said Chef Chris Moore, Corporate Director of Food & Beverage, LBA Hospitality. "I look forward to creating more of these at LBA!"

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

